Demonstrators paint 'BLM' in front of City Hall to protest systemic racism, removal of Greenwood street mural

Removing the Black Lives Mural from Greenwood was "absolutely a mirror of what's going on in Oklahoma," she said.

Crews repaved the street last week after city leaders said they couldn’t find a legal way to let the message remain there without letting other groups paint other slogans on other roads. But demonstrators pointed out that other cities have allowed BLM street mural to remain, and several of the speakers at the rally Saturday described Tulsa’s decision as an act of “white supremacy.”

“I don’t believe in violence,” said Nehemiah Frank, one of the rally’s organizers and the executive editor of The Black Wall Street Times. “But I do believe in civil disobedience.”

He then led the demonstrators toward City Hall, arriving shortly after noon, followed closely by a group of about a dozen armed citizens, carrying rifles and wearing bullet-proof vests with masks covering their faces.

At City Hall, the armed group watched quietly from the south side of Second Street while the demonstrators painted “BLM” in the northern lanes.

Most demonstrators returned to the sidewalk as soon as the paint was down, with police just then walking toward them. But officers took at least two men away in handcuffs after they refused to get out of the street.