Demolition of pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River begins

Demolition crews have begun dismantling the century-old pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.
Workers spent the last week mobilizing along the river, and first thing Friday morning workers using a high-reach backhoe began snipping off sections of the upper deck of the bridge near the west bank of the river.
The bridge is being taken down column by column, section by section, a process that is expected to take five to seven weeks to complete.
Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC, is overseeing the demolition of the old pedestrian bridge and construction of the new one that will replace it.
“They literally will be working right behind them to get things going” with the new bridge, Stava said.
The existing pedestrian bridge crosses the Arkansas River at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive. It was constructed in 1904 by the Midland Valley Railroad. Seventy years later, the city gained ownership of the bridge and turned it into a pedestrian bridge.
It has since been a popular spot for walkers, runners, cyclists and the occasional marriage proposal.
Gathering Place is working with River Parks Authority to find a way to salvage pieces of the bridge for people who might wish to have a memento of the city’s history.
“The problem is, they are so heavy because of the ductile iron, so we’re trying to figure out how to do that for River Parks and provide the ability for the public to gather pieces,” Stava said.
City officials initially intended to rebuild the pedestrian bridge and add a second deck and other enhancements to provide convenient access to Gathering Place and the west bank of the Arkansas River.
The plan was scuttled in 2015 when HNTB, the firm hired by the city to inspect the bridge, found it had substantial structural problems. The city decided it would be a better use of taxpayer dollars to build a new bridge rather than rebuild the old one.
In 2017, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition for a new pedestrian bridge. Gateway Bridge is believed to be the first steel plate multiarch bridge ever built in the United States.
Construction of the new pedestrian bridge is being done in coordination with the city of Tulsa, which is spending approximately $50 million to overhaul the adjacent Zink Dam. That dam renovation is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
Work on the Gateway Bridge has been delayed several months as Gathering Place awaited the issuance of a federal permit to demolish the old pedestrian bridge, but Stava said he believes much of that time can be made up when construction of the new bridge gets underway.
“We are going to work very hard to keep the alignment of the schedule, but we are challenged at this early point,” Stava said. “Our contractors are working very hard to squeeze everything into the timeline.”
The reimagining of the pedestrian bridge has been in the works in one form or another since 2013, when Tulsans approved $7.8 million in the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package to repair and improve the bridge.
The Vision Tulsa capital improvements package approved by voters in 2016 included $15 million for the new bridge.
The city’s total commitment to the project is $27.4 million, which includes a $3 million contingency.
The city is working with Gathering Place to raise additional private dollars for the Gateway Bridge project.
Not everyone is in favor of getting rid of the existing pedestrian bridge. An online petition seeking an “official, impartial study” of the bridge has drawn more than 2,100 signatures.