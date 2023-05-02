Related to this story
Most Popular
Sweet, who represented himself in a federal trial, said “I lost a lot" but what hurt the most was losing “my best friend, my partner,” referri…
About 30,000 Oklahomans will lose Medicaid coverage each month through the end of the year as a federal health emergency tied to the COVID-19 …
With videos: "I don't care if people are triggered by what I say ... My job is to speak truth and find solutions to problems," the state super…
State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the program, which limits each school district to $150,000 for the one-time incentive to attract e…
Kimberly Elizabeth Graham, 52, was originally convicted and sentenced in a deadly 2007 hit-and-run crash.