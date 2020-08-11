Someone vandalized at least three driveways and stole signs in support of Democratic Party candidates in a midtown neighborhood last weekend.
The person or people targeted at least three homes in the 21st Street and Lewis Avenue area. They stole campaign signs for Democratic Party candidates and spray painted “commie” or “commies” on the driveways.
Tim Gilpin, one of the targeted homeowners, said the paint used at his house was the same as the paint at some of his neighbors’ homes.
“I’ve been involved in politics in one way or another for a lot of years,” said Gilpin, who was the Democratic nominee for Oklahoma’s 1st District congressional seat in 2018. “We’ve all had campaign signs taken and destroyed before, but this is a horse of a different color. This is the destruction of private property.
“We all need to take note that this is beyond what’s acceptable. This is not ordinary politics.”
A Joe Biden sign was stolen from the middle of Gilpin’s yard, and in large, sloppy letters, “commie” was spray-painted on his driveway.
Susan Connor had a campaign flag for Biden, a “Vote Blue” sign, and a sign from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid. Those were likewise stolen and “commie” sprayed on her driveway.
Another neighbor, who did not return a request for comment, also had Democratic campaign signage that was stolen. That driveway was similarly defaced.
Gilpin and Connor both said it was not unusual to have campaign signs stolen. It was the escalation to vandalism that irked them the most.
“It had to have been planned out,” Connor said. “This is just creepy to me.”
Connor speculated that the culprit was someone who lived in the neighborhood or walked through it regularly. Her home surveillance system malfunctioned that night, so her cameras did not capture any footage, she said.
Gilpin said the officer working his case was going to check into whether any neighbors had surveillance video.
A Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman said police have received a report about the vandalism but that they had no suspect information.
The vandalism is a crime; however, whether the theft of campaign signs is a crime is dependent upon where they are located.
The stealing of campaign signs seems to be a long-standing problem in Tulsa. Gilpin and Connor said they expect the signs to be stolen and have expected it for decades. And during the midterm elections, the Republican Party of Tulsa County also dealt with instances of vandalism and sign theft.
Campaign signs have also been a target of the city. In Tulsa, city councilors in 2018 made their removal, under certain circumstances, akin to cleaning up litter rather than larceny.
The city of Tulsa, through an ordinance, classified private signs stuck in the ground or tacked to telephone poles and other structures along city streets as litter.
The ordinance, approved unanimously, designates private signs placed in rights of way, “or within 12 feet of a curb or road edge, whichever is less,” as litter and abandoned, thereby making it legal for anyone to remove them without fear of legal repercussions.
A city councilor then noted that rights of ways can extend deep into a homeowner’s front yard.
Generally speaking, rights of way are areas dedicated by property owners or purchased by the city for the construction of roadways and associated infrastructure. That could include a water line underground or a telephone pole or sidewalk above ground.