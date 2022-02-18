Delegation from Georgian republic in Tulsa to learn, talk about diversity, inclusion

As an adult who depends on a wheelchair to get around, Temur Kakabadze has enjoyed the public accessibility he’s experienced this week in Tulsa. “To me, America is really about freedom, because the way I am able to move about freely here in the United States is something that was unheard of to me until now,” he said. “In my hometown I cannot move about so freely.”

But thankfully, he added, progress is being made in his country of Georgia in how disabled people are treated. And he’s proud to be a part of those continuing efforts.

Kakabadze, who spoke to the North Tulsa Rotary Club on Thursday, is one of a handful of visitors from the eastern European republic of Georgia who are in Tulsa this week.