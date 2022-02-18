Delegation from Georgian republic in Tulsa to learn, talk about diversity, inclusion

As an adult who depends on a wheelchair to get around, Temur Kakabadze has enjoyed the public accessibility he’s experienced this week in Tulsa. “To me, America is really about freedom, because the way I am able to move about freely here in the United States is something that was unheard of to me until now,” he said. “In my hometown I cannot move about so freely.”
But thankfully, he added, progress is being made in his country of Georgia in how disabled people are treated. And he’s proud to be a part of those continuing efforts.
Kakabadze, who spoke to the North Tulsa Rotary Club on Thursday, is one of a handful of visitors from the eastern European republic of Georgia who are in Tulsa this week.
Hosted and organized by the Tulsa Global Alliance, the theme of the visit is diversity, equality and inclusion. It’s the first government-funded international delegation the alliance has hosted in over two years due to the pandemic. The group’s visit with the North Tulsa Rotary at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa is one of many cultural exchanges it’s doing during its week stay in Tulsa. On Tuesday it addressed members of the Will Rogers Rotary Club. Kakabadze, who works for an organization in his country that advocates for those with disabilities, said inclusion in Georgia, a former member state of the Soviet Union, has been an ongoing challenge.
“Context for our situation is that in the Soviet Union people with disabilities lived in a way that can only be described as segregated,” said Kakabadze, who spoke via a translator. Progress has been made through various new laws, he said, including one that has made education more inclusive for children with disabilities.
But accessibility remains a problem overall. “It is the biggest issue faced by disabled citizens,” Kakabadze said. Promisingly, he said, the government adopted a national standard of accessibility in 2020 that will help.
“It has pledged over the next 15 years to adapt all government buildings for the disabled,” he said. “That also includes all streets and sidewalks, parking, elevators.”
Kakabadze was joined Thursday by fellow Georgian Gulia Nabieva. She talked briefly about efforts to better integrate Georgia’s diverse ethnic minority groups, including a higher education program that she herself is benefiting from. The members of the group, who leave on Saturday, have been staying with host families.
Among their stop-offs while in Tulsa were Greenwood Rising, the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, the Euchee Language Project and the Little Light House.
Bob Lieser, the alliance’s vice president of programs, said he’s glad to once again be able to host international visitors in person.
“We hosted a couple of firefighters from our sister city last year, but this is the first government-funded delegation,” he said.
He said the group is visiting as part of the Open World Program, which is funded by the Congressional Office of International Leadership. “One of the things we’re encouraged to do when we host groups like this is arrange opportunities for them to share and give back and present to the community and help us learn about where they’re from,” he said.
