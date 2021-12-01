Delaware County sheriff resigns, sixth sheriff appointed in 15 months

JAY — Delaware County Sheriff Mark Berry resigned from his position making room for the sixth sheriff in the past 15 months.

Brian Berry, attorney for the former sheriff, did not return an email seeking comment.

Delaware County Commissioners David Poindexter and Jake Callahan met with Berry and his attorney for almost two hours during a special meeting on Wednesday. They unanimously approved to accept Berry’s resignation. Conley Chesney, interim county commission for District 3 in southern Delaware County recused himself citing conflict of interest.

No comments were made after Berry’s resignation and no resignation letter was provided after the meeting. The contents of an executive session meeting are confidential and are not released to the public.

District Attorney Kenny Wright said at the conclusion of the meeting James Beck, the current undersheriff, would serve as Delaware County Sheriff.

Beck will make the sixth sheriff for the county in the past 15 months.

Former Sheriff Harlin Moore declined to run for another term and stepped down on Sept. 30, when it was presumed Berry would take office.