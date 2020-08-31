Decreased demand for COVID-19 testing allows Tulsa Health Department to return results faster

A slowdown in the demand for COVID-19 testing is allowing for quicker scheduling and shorter test result turnaround times.

The Tulsa Health Department announced Monday that same- or next-day appointments have been available the past couple of weeks and that results are received on average within three business days.

"The Tulsa Health Department offers specimen collection for COVID-19 testing in north and south Tulsa to provide convenient access for community residents," said Leanne Stephens, public information officer for THD. "There is no cost for testing, and it’s easy to quickly make an appointment."

An appointment for a free COVID-19 test in Tulsa County may be scheduled by calling 918-582-9355. Stephens said THD plans to soon launch a digital platform for test scheduling, results and contact tracing.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief quality officer at OU Medicine, in late July said there had been a "fairly drastic increase" in the number of tests performed during the past several weeks in Oklahoma.