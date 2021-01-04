December temperatures above normal in Oklahoma despite more snow than usual

Despite winter storms that dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas, the average statewide temperature was above normal for December, the state climatologist said.

"December was warmer than normal despite the wintry intrusions throughout the month," Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary, released Monday.

The statewide average temperature was 40.8 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal, to rank as the 45th warmest December on record, he said.

"A powerful winter storm pounded the state on 2020’s final day, a fitting epitaph to a tumultuous year — and a wintry December," he said.

The storm lasted into the first morning of 2021 and brought widespread totals of 2-6 inches of snow from southwestern into northeastern Oklahoma. Localized areas in central Oklahoma reported up to 10 inches of snow.

The statewide average precipitation total finished at 2.84 inches, according to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet. That's 0.78 inches above normal and ranks the month as the 22nd wettest December since records began in 1895.

Tulsa received 4 inches of rain and 5.7 inches of snow, both above the December averages of 2.49 and 2.3 inches, respectively.