Death sentence ordered in Tulsa police officer's slaying; lengthy appeal process expected, attorneys say

Following a jury’s sentencing recommendation, a Tulsa County judge on Friday ordered the death penalty against a man convicted of killing a Tulsa police officer.

After donning several suits and ties throughout the course of his month-long trial, David Ware returned to court in black-and-gray stripes, a medical mask and bright-orange slides for his sentence to be formally handed down. A jury convicted Ware of first-degree murder in the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting with intent to kill in the critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, along with several other charges that stemmed from the violent 2020 traffic stop encounter.

District Judge Bill LaFortune affirmed the jury's sentencing recommendations and imposed the following sentences to run consecutively: first-degree murder — death; shooting with intent to kill — life in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony — 30 years and $10,000 fine; drug possession with intent to distribute — 25 years and $10,000 fine; and obstruction — one year and a $500 fine.

Both District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who prosecuted the case, and attorney Kevin Adams, who defended Ware, agreed that the ultimate punishment wouldn't come swiftly.

One of the last murderers Kunzweiler secured a death sentence against, Clarence Goode in 2008, exhausted his appeals in 2020 and remains on death row.

Adams will file an appeal on Ware's behalf, and he quipped that it wouldn't surprise him if Ware outlived him, for he expects a review of the case to supplement the reversal rate of the state's death penalty convictions.

“I fully expect that one day we’ll be back here trying this case again,” Adams said. “We have a broken death penalty system in the state of Oklahoma, and hopefully (Ware's) case can bring about some change.”

'A people of the law'

In a filing Friday, Adams proposed aspects of the trial he said the appellate court could find erroneous, including what he argues is an unconstitutional payment scheme for the defense appointed to such cases, the departure of his co-counsel before the trial's sentencing stage and the court's refusal to allow the jury to consider self-defense.

Prosecutors were confident the verdict would remain intact throughout the appeals process.

“The appellate court’s going to look at absolutely everything the jury saw and more," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said.

The prosecutors said they were grateful for the service of the jury throughout the "traumatic" case — one juror returned to see its resolution — and proud of Johnson's wife, Kristi Johnson, and eldest son, Connor Johnson, who each read victim impact statements before the court during the trial.

Connor Johnson took the stand again Friday, appearing calm and collected as he read a short statement about how he continues to miss his father "more and more," especially during the activities they used to do together and when he has questions he'd want to ask his dad.

Kunzweiler said prosecutors have watched Connor Johnson mature throughout the case; both he and his younger brother "had to grow up really fast."

“The first time we had Connor in court to introduce him to the concept of court, he was running around the room and trying out the microphones," Gray said. “Having the courage to get up in front of the person who killed your father and say even just a few words the way he did and in the articulate and composed way he did is something I think most adults wouldn’t be able to do.“

Kunzweiler said he hopes Ware's sentence will deter those who "run afoul of the law," emphasizing that the roadside with officers is not the time nor place to argue such.

"You may not like the conversation you’re having, you may not like the idea that you may be ending up going to jail, but don’t put your life on the line; don’t put anybody else’s life on the line," Kunzweiler said. "(Police officers) are the official authority for the people of the state of Oklahoma, and that’s how this country survives, that’s how this state survives, that’s how this community survives; we have to be a people of law.”

Facts of the case

Officer Zarkeshan stopped Ware about 3 a.m. June 29, 2020, near 21st Street and Memorial Drive for a traffic infraction and expired paper tag. Ware couldn't produce a driver's license or current insurance at the time, and when Zarkeshan and Johnson said they were going to tow his vehicle, he refused to get out.

After several rounds of verbal orders and explanations, Johnson shocked Ware with a Taser and later sprayed him with pepper spray.

The officers were physically attempting to wrench Ware from his vehicle when he pulled a firearm from under his driver’s seat, shooting each multiple times at close range. Neither officer drew their gun.

Johnson died of his injuries at a hospital the next day, and Zarkeshan returned to work after several months of recovery at an out-of-state facility.

Ware fled the scene in the vehicle of a friend he had asked to come to the scene to witness what he believed was injustice against him. That friend, Matthew Hall, earned a 24-year prison sentence for his role in Ware's escape after a jury convicted him in 2021 of two counts of felony accessory.

Hall is held in the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft. Ware remained in the Tulsa County jail Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.