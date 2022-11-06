Death of Chuck Drummond, 79, leaves family, 'Pioneer Woman' fans mourning

The death of Osage County rancher Chuck Drummond is mourned beyond his Pawhuska family to fans of his daughter-in-law's who got to know him through "The Pioneer Woman."

Drummond died Friday, Nov. 4, at 79, according to Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in Pawhuska.

"He raised three sons, taught them all he knew about ranching, then did the same with his six grandchildren," his daughter-in-law Ree Drummond said on her "Pioneer Woman" blog.

Chuck Drummond, already well-known in Pawhuska, became known to Food Network viewers and often posed for selfies when fans found him at Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Many shared their memories, as well as their photos with "Pa-Pa," on Ree Drummond's social media post.

Services are set for 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at First Presbyterian Disciples Church in Pawhuska.

