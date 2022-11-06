 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Death of Chuck Drummond, 79, leaves family, 'Pioneer Woman' fans mourning

  • Updated
  • 0
Drummond ranch

Ladd Drummond is pictured during a 2010 media tour at Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska. The family is mourning the loss of Ladd's father, Charles "Chuck" Drummond, on Nov. 4, 2022.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

The death of Osage County rancher Chuck Drummond is mourned beyond his Pawhuska family to fans of his daughter-in-law's who got to know him through "The Pioneer Woman."

Drummond died Friday, Nov. 4, at 79, according to Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in Pawhuska. 

"He raised three sons, taught them all he knew about ranching, then did the same with his six grandchildren," his daughter-in-law Ree Drummond said on her "Pioneer Woman" blog.

Chuck Drummond, already well-known in Pawhuska, became known to Food Network viewers and often posed for selfies when fans found him at Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Many shared their memories, as well as their photos with "Pa-Pa," on Ree Drummond's social media post.

People are also reading…

Services are set for 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at First Presbyterian Disciples Church in Pawhuska.

OK Preps Extra podcast, recorded last week: Todd Drummond discusses faith, family and football

Pawhuska senior quarterback Todd Drummond talks about the impact Andrew Luck had on him, his famous mom and her cooking, growing up on TV and why committing to South Dakota was a no-brainer.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing

Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing

Officials with ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, announced Thursday night that it is ceasing operations and closing its Hardesty Arts Center effective Friday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert