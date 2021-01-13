 Skip to main content
Death ends hope for justice in 1983 Oklahoma cold case

Willie C. Moore

TULSA — The big break in a 1983 cold case came from testing a plastic cup found under a table in Room 26 at the Sandman Motel, a location known to police for illicit activities like prostitution.

In the room, Anthony T. Baltes had been bound, beaten and strangled during a robbery on Sept. 18, 1983. He was 39.

From DNA evidence on the cup, police identified a suspect — Willie C. Moore of Wyoming.

Moore was indicted in September 2019 and extradited to Oklahoma. Last February, he was ordered to face trial for first-degree murder.

