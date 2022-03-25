Death after fire Tuesday prompts community effort to install smoke detectors

A fatal fire sparked community outreach as firefighters went door-to-door installing free smoke detectors in the neighborhood near North Yale that lost a resident earlier this week.

Tulsa firefighters had responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday, to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5000 block of East Fifth Street. The sole occupant was removed by firefighters but died after being transported to a hospital, according to Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little.

To promote safety after fatal fires, Tulsa Fire Department helps install free smoke detectors for nearby residents as one of its three community risk reduction programs.

Fifteen firefighters went door to door at115 houses in the neighborhood to offer smoke detectors for residents on Friday.

Part of the community risk reduction team, Bryan Runyan helped distribute supplies to firefighters canvassing the area.

“What people don’t see is these fire trucks that go out into the city, they’re doing prevention everyday by being visible, by talking about fire safety,” said Runyan, assistant fire marshal. “They do the majority of the risk reduction in our programs.”

Kelly Fincannon was one of the first in the neighborhood to welcome firefighters into her home for a free smoke detector installation. She was grateful for their assistance considering her detector ran out of batteries recently.

“I feel really comforted,” Fincannon said. “Something really tragic happened in our neighborhood, and now we have our community members coming out and making sure it doesn’t happen again. It makes me feel safe.”

The detectors last for 10 years, according to Runyan.

For residents who weren’t home, firefighters left a flier directing them to call the non-emergency number for a firefighter to return and install the smoke detector for free: 918-596-9977.

