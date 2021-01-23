De’Vion Harmon lifts OU to 75-68 win over No. 9 Kansas

NORMAN — De’Vion Harmon scored a game-high 22 points, including his team’s first eight points of the Big 12 game, to anchor Oklahoma’s 75-68 upset win over No. 9 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

OU (9-4 overall, 5-3 in Big 12) captured their third consecutive victory. The Sooners also avenged a loss at Allen Fieldhouse just two weeks earlier. The Jayhawks captured a 63-59 victory on Jan. 9.

Austin Reaves’ driving layup with 2:49 remaining followed by Umoja Gibson’s layup 50 seconds later gave the Sooners a 67-60 lead and, more importantly, breathing room.

Kansas (10-5, 4-4) now has three consecutive league losses for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

OU enjoyed a 29-28 lead at intermission and used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to seize control.

Reaves had 16 points and Gibson added 10 to pace the Sooners’ offense.

Oklahoma will play at Texas on Tuesday night. Game time is 8 p.m.

