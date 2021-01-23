 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
De’Vion Harmon lifts OU to 75-68 win over No. 9 Kansas

De’Vion Harmon lifts OU to 75-68 win over No. 9 Kansas

{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) and Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

 Garett Fisbeck Associated Press

NORMAN — De’Vion Harmon scored a game-high 22 points, including his team’s first eight points of the Big 12 game, to anchor Oklahoma’s 75-68 upset win over No. 9 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

OU (9-4 overall, 5-3 in Big 12) captured their third consecutive victory. The Sooners also avenged a loss at Allen Fieldhouse just two weeks earlier. The Jayhawks captured a 63-59 victory on Jan. 9.

Austin Reaves’ driving layup with 2:49 remaining followed by Umoja Gibson’s layup 50 seconds later gave the Sooners a 67-60 lead and, more importantly, breathing room.

Kansas (10-5, 4-4) now has three consecutive league losses for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

OU enjoyed a 29-28 lead at intermission and used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to seize control.

Reaves had 16 points and Gibson added 10 to pace the Sooners’ offense.

Oklahoma will play at Texas on Tuesday night. Game time is 8 p.m.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News