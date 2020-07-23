A local patient infected with COVID-19 and in need of a hospital bed was unable to find one in the Tulsa metro all day Wednesday, according to the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
Dr. George Monks posted on social media Thursday morning that the patient was in an emergency room at 8:30 a.m. but was unable to be placed in a hospital bed until after 5:30 p.m., when "the one and only bed in the entire Tulsa metro area became available."
"We are at the end of the runway," Monks wrote.
The "runway" was a reference to a comment from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has said Oklahoma has "plenty of runway" to monitor and adjust its response as COVID-19 surges.
Monks, in a follow-up post on Twitter, said he received the information from a colleague and that he hopes it reflects a one-time occurrence.
He said the situation illustrates a larger issue that bed capacity isn't equal to staffing, with Oklahoma already experiencing a physician and nurse shortage when COVID first arrived.
Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said during a news conference Tuesday that the state’s hospital infrastructure remains in a good position to treat the current rate of COVID-19 cases.
Stitt said Frye has been working with hospitals to modify the state's surge plan and increase hospital capacity.
“Should Oklahoma experience a worst-case scenario we always have the levers to pull to limit non-emergency surgeries across different regions of our state to make more beds and staffing available for COVID,” Stitt said Tuesday.