Daylight saving year-round? Here's how sunrise, sunset times would change in Oklahoma

Oklahoma and most of the U.S. is about to "fall back" again on Sunday, Nov. 6. Those who get sleep deprived in the days following the spring forward change might celebrate year-round daylight saving time, as a bill voted through the U.S. Senate in spring proposes.

Depending on individuals' lifestyles, however, the change could be almost as dramatic as losing an hour every spring.

"It doesn't matter how we set our clocks. God sets the time," the president of the Tulsa-based American Corn Growers Association once told the Tulsa World.

"Farmers have never liked daylight saving time," Gary Goldberg said, but that was 24 years ago. Since then, nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have chosen year-round daylight saving time as opposed to standard time.

The federal change would effectively do away with standard time, the "winter hours" that last about four months in most of the country.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has discussed possible legislation; Chairman Frank Pallone agreed it is “time we stop changing our clocks" but said he was undecided about whether daylight saving time or standard time is the way to go.

“It could be weeks — or it could be months” before a vote on the proposal in the House, Pallone said in March.

Researchers say adopting permanent daylight saving time could prevent many deer-related car crashes, with nearly 1 in 10 of deer-vehicle wrecks occurring during the two-week period around the switch from daylight saving time to standard time. An estimated 2.1 million deer-vehicle crashes occur in the United States each year, killing about 440 people.

Because humans are on a circadian rhythm, standard time is more the "body's natural clock," said Dr. Jabraan Pasha, internal medicine physician with the University of Oklahoma-University of Tulsa School of Community Medicine.

"For a lot of people, they think having another hour of light during the day may be better," he said, "especially people who have seasonal affective disorder … that could cause some mental health issues."

Pasha agrees that first and foremost in importance is to "stop having us go back and forth," pointing toward research that shows negative health outcomes of losing an hour of sleep each spring.

“(With) spring forward, there appears to be an increased risk of heart-related complications, an increased risk of stroke and things like that," he said.

The change also seems connected to an increase in car accidents, said Dr. Alessandra Gearhart, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine specialist with OSU Medicine.

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, they actually have a position statement to try to adopt permanent standard time as opposed to adopting permanent daylight saving time," Gearhart said. "Most of us believe that having permanent standard time would actually help us be more aligned."

The United States tried year-round daylight saving time before during the energy crisis in the ’70s, and it was widely despised, Rep. Kevin West said after he introduced daylight saving legislation for Oklahoma in 2019. The emergency measure failed after eight months as the dark mornings distressed many Americans, notably parents with children waiting in the dark for school buses.

In Oklahoma, using daylight saving time throughout the winter would mean many students would begin classes in the dark, with sunrise not until after 8:30 a.m. But year-round standard time for Oklahomans would be likely to have its own challenges, with such an early sunrise that birds might become our alarm clocks as early as 5 a.m.

Oklahomans would have to consider their own lifestyle to know which year-round system they would prefer, though changing federal law could make the question moot. Pasha said daylight saving has its merits, especially in considering mental health.

“I think the benefit of getting an extra hour of sunlight in the winter, for me personally, is worth it," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.