Day passes quietly at state Capitol despite threats of violence

OKLAHOMA CITY — The potential counter-protesters probably outnumbered the potential protesters, and both of them combined were outnumbered by tourists at the state Capitol on Sunday.

And so the day that some on social media had hyped as day for violent protests at state capitols passed quietly at Oklahoma's.

By noon, a number of people had stopped by for photos, including a vacationing family from Alabama, but the only people who might qualify as protesters were a man on stilts dressed as Uncle Sam and waving a Biden-Harris flag, and a man in an old yard service truck with large American and Trump flags affixed to a long bamboo pole.

Both were in the parking lot south of the Capitol.

Some human rights activists also pulled into the parking lot and a scattering of reporters and photographers, but nothing ever coalesced into something resembling a demonstration.

Authorities were prepared, just in case. The Highway Patrol was out in some force during the morning. National Guard troops showed up around 10:30 but stayed largely out of sight.

What appeared to be tactical teams occupied the roofs of the nearby Thorpe and Courts buildings.