Day passes quietly at state Capitol despite threats of violence

OKLAHOMA CITY — The potential counter-protesters probably outnumbered the potential protesters, and both of them combined were outnumbered by tourists at the state Capitol on Sunday.
And so the day that some on social media had hyped as day for violent protests at state capitols passed quietly at Oklahoma's.
By noon, a number of people had stopped by for photos, including a vacationing family from Alabama, but the only people who might qualify as protesters were a man on stilts dressed as Uncle Sam and waving a Biden-Harris flag, and a man in an old yard service truck with large American and Trump flags affixed to a long bamboo pole.
Both were in the parking lot south of the Capitol.
Some human rights activists also pulled into the parking lot and a scattering of reporters and photographers, but nothing ever coalesced into something resembling a demonstration.
Authorities were prepared, just in case. The Highway Patrol was out in some force during the morning. National Guard troops showed up around 10:30 but stayed largely out of sight.
What appeared to be tactical teams occupied the roofs of the nearby Thorpe and Courts buildings.
"Uncle Sam" — a.k.a. Michael King of Oklahoma City — said he was there to get some images of himself in his get-up to post on social media Wednesday, after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as president and vice president.
"I have a day job," he said. "I couldn't be here on Wednesday."
For more than an hour, King and two men expressing more right-of-center views talked and debated, and while they seemed to disagree on just about everything, they were never heard to raise their voices.
Fifty yards away, Rob Hooper sat in his pickup, smoking a cigarette and wondering if he'd be the only protester to show up.
Hooper said both parties have abandoned the working class. His business is declining, he said, and if something doesn't change soon he'll have to look for a job.
"I'm 60 years old," he said. "Who's going to hire me?"
Other vehicles coasted through the parking lot from late morning through mid-afternoon, some perhaps looking for an event that never materialized.
One man in a battered, ancient suburban stopped and asked when the action was supposed to start.
The "fake media" must have scared everybody off, he said.
It was mentioned the National Guard teams on top of the two buildings might have been a deterrent, too.
"I ain't scared of them," he said, and drove away.