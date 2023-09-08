Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter Editor Follow Art Haddaway Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Candice Doctor is helping pave the way — literally — for clients at A New Leaf to enjoy the outdoors and socialize with their peers.

Doctor could be found hard at work on Friday laying gravel for a new walking trail at the nonprofit’s Owasso "agrihood" called The Village, as part of Tulsa Area United Way’s 2023 Day of Caring. The two-day event will continue Sept. 15.

This year’s initiative, hosted in partnership with QuikTrip, is giving volunteers like Doctor an opportunity to create communal spaces for A New Leaf clients — adults with developmental disabilities and autism — at the 50-acre property off of 86th Street and Memorial Drive.

“They’re just wonderful people, happy people,” Doctor, portfolio manager for QuikTrip, said of the 62 on-site residents, “so to be able to give them something like this — it’s special.”

The walking trail will stretch through different parts of The Village and lead to new shared spaces such as a pavilion, dog park, pergola, fire pit and recreation area with chairs and picnic tables that fellow volunteer Devin Thompson also had a hand in crafting.

“It’s going to give them a space to entertain a social setting so they can develop friendships that will encourage them to develop their social skills,” said Thompson, training manager for QuikTrip.

Doctor and Thompson are among about 280 volunteers who are logging nearly 4,500 collective hours over the course of the two-day event to expand The Village’s amenities.

QT invested $50,000 to fund the projects and partnered with other area companies — including Anchor Stone, White Star Machinery, Stewart Martin Kubota, Green Okie Construction and Ironwood Havens — that donated more than $150,000 in equipment and supplies.

Rachel Rogers Ford, accounts receivable manager at QuikTrip and co-chair of the buildout event, said: “A New Leaf was just really intentional with all of their projects, which is just one of the things that made it such an easy decision for us to come out here and do the work that we’re doing.

“The community really stepped up. It was just people coming out of nowhere to say, ‘What can we do to help you out?’”

Alison Anthony, president and CEO of TAUW, added: “You have people donating their time, their product and everything; it’s amazing. It’s a way for the community to come out and see where their contributions go and to see the need and understand the need firsthand.”

The construction comes about a year after A New Leaf celebrated the opening of the Owasso site. The nonprofit has since cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber, welcomed its Transition Academy students, hosted a tour with U.S. Sen. James Lankford and facilitated Owasso People First’s inaugural meeting, to name a few milestones.

When asked what it means to see dirt move on the Day of Caring projects, Mary Ogle, CEO at A New Leaf, replied: “The people with disabilities who live here, we just wanted to make sure they are living their best life. ... And now with all (these) extra amenities, it’ll help make that even better.”

The Village’s expansion is one of nearly 400 Day of Caring projects involving about 3,800 volunteers that TAUW is carrying out across six Oklahoma counties, including Tulsa, through Sept. 15.

For more information, go to tauw.org or anewleaf.org.

