Day 1 at Tulsa Police Academy: Physical testing for cadets

Including two who are seeking to become fire marshals, 20 men and women started the 28-week Tulsa Police Academy program Monday with physical testing.

The Tulsa Police Department is recruiting for its next class of cadets. A bachelor’s degree is required for eligibility. Find out more at jointpd.com.

The agency is also hosting a recruitment event for Women in Policing Day on June 4.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and 24 other law enforcement agencies are also recruiting at a June 2 event at SageNet Center/Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

The Sheriff’s Office said 50 certified deputies and 100 detention officers are needed, along with people to fill several support staff positions.

For more information on opportunities at the Sheriff’s Office, go to tcso.org/resources/employment.