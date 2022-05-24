 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Day 1 at Tulsa Police Academy

Day 1 at Tulsa Police Academy: Physical testing for cadets

  • 0

Including two who are seeking to become fire marshals, 20 men and women started the 28-week Tulsa Police Academy program Monday with physical testing.

The Tulsa Police Department is recruiting for its next class of cadets. A bachelor’s degree is required for eligibility. Find out more at jointpd.com.

The agency is also hosting a recruitment event for Women in Policing Day on June 4.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and 24 other law enforcement agencies are also recruiting at a June 2 event at SageNet Center/Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

The Sheriff’s Office said 50 certified deputies and 100 detention officers are needed, along with people to fill several support staff positions.

For more information on opportunities at the Sheriff’s Office, go to tcso.org/resources/employment.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nearly two million displaced in India's Assam floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert