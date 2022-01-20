David O'Meilia to retire after 10-year stint as city attorney

City Attorney David O’Meilia is retiring effective Feb. 1, ending a 10-year run in that position.
O’Meilia, 70, was hired by then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett and began work on Jan. 3, 2012. Exactly 10 years later, he informed his staff that he was retiring.
“When I left private practice to return to public service as city attorney, I promised myself and my wife that I would only serve for 10 years,” O’Meilia said. “And for the past decade I have had the honor and pleasure to work with my staff of extremely dedicated, talented, and experienced attorneys and legal professionals protecting and defending the legal interests of the city of Tulsa.”
O’Meilia said he plans to maintain his law license but will take some time off to spend with his family, which includes eight grandchildren, and friends before determining what the future holds.
“I have had the great fortune to work for two mayors, who, although their executive and administrative styles differ, have been steadfast in putting the best interests of the city and its residents at the forefront of their mayoral efforts,” O’Meilia said.
Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday thanked O’Meilia for his service to the city, saying the city attorney’s job is one of the most difficult in city government.
"You have to mediate disputes between the mayor and City Council, stay on top of a rapidly evolving legal environment, and defend the taxpayers against lawsuits,” Bynum said. “Tulsa has been incredibly fortunate to have a true public servant in David O'Meilia as our city attorney for the last decade.
“When you think about all the historic challenges we've faced in that time, they required steady legal guidance for the city government to go about its work,” Bynum said. “… I am very grateful for his service.”
Bynum said the city has completed its internal search for candidates and is extending the search to include external candidates.
“We had two internal applicants,” Bynum said. “Following my interviews with them, I decided to open the process to external candidates.”
The city has a hiring process for key department positions that involves multiple rounds of interviews with different groups of shareholders, Bynum said.
“That process has yielded outstanding hires in those departments, so that is the same process we will use here,” Bynum said.
According to the city’s website, applicants for the city attorney’s position must have at least 12 years of “progressively responsible experience in the practice of law” and significant experience in at least one specialized area of law relevant to municipal practice.
Before going to work for the city, O’Meilia was appointed by then-President George W. Bush to serve as U.S. attorney for the Tulsa-based Northern District of Oklahoma. He served in that position from 2001 to 2009, and was an assistant U.S. attorney from 1986 to 1996.
While an assistant U.S. attorney, O’Meilia was the coordinator of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force for the Northern District of Oklahoma. The task force was responsible for targeting and prosecuting major drug traffickers and their organizations.
His tenure with the city has not been without controversy.
He declined to sign off on language in a proposed charter amendment that would have expanded city employees’ rights to campaign in municipal elections, arguing it did not satisfy the city charter’s necessity clause.
The proposed charter change was eventually approved by Tulsa voters.
Under a separate city charter amendment approved by Tulsa voters in 2020, the mayor’s appointee for city attorney will be subject to confirmation by the City Council.
