Dart says health department surviving pandemic "as well as we possibly could"

The past two years have been difficult for the Tulsa Health Department, but Executive Director Bruce Dart says his agency has come through it "as well as we possibly could compared to other (health) departments. Some things have been painful, but we've had some specific success, as well."

The pandemic has transformed the department and its staff, for better and worse, said Dart.

"We don't have the staff levels we need," he said. "We have a staff that's just plain traumatized. There's just so much negativity. We've told our staff we're in a time in the history of our country that's unprecedented. It's really worn the staff down and we don't have the bodies to do the job. From that perspective, we're much worse off (than before the pandemic)."

But the staff that remains, said Dart, is more flexible, experienced and in a sense battle-hardened.

"We have staff now who have worked in areas they've never worked in before," said Dart. "We have staff that have shown tremendous leadership skill and ability ... during the pandemic. We have smart, amazing, strong staff that I can depend on to do whatever it takes to get the job done. And we truly know that now."