Dart says health department surviving pandemic "as well as we possibly could"

The past two years have been difficult for the Tulsa Health Department, but Executive Director Bruce Dart says his agency has come through it "as well as we possibly could compared to other (health) departments. Some things have been painful, but we've had some specific success, as well."
The pandemic has transformed the department and its staff, for better and worse, said Dart.
"We don't have the staff levels we need," he said. "We have a staff that's just plain traumatized. There's just so much negativity. We've told our staff we're in a time in the history of our country that's unprecedented. It's really worn the staff down and we don't have the bodies to do the job. From that perspective, we're much worse off (than before the pandemic)."
But the staff that remains, said Dart, is more flexible, experienced and in a sense battle-hardened.
"We have staff now who have worked in areas they've never worked in before," said Dart. "We have staff that have shown tremendous leadership skill and ability ... during the pandemic. We have smart, amazing, strong staff that I can depend on to do whatever it takes to get the job done. And we truly know that now."
Last week the New York Times documented the trials of public health agencies and officials across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, from death threats to staffing shortages to funding cuts.
Virtually all Americans have been affected by the pandemic, of course, but public health workers in particular have borne the brunt of anger, frustration and fear stirred by the imposition of unaccustomed prevention measures such as lock downs, mask rules and vaccine mandates.
"Public health has taken so much criticism," said Dart. "I've gotten death threats before, but nothing like the last year and a half. ... I've had things out in public where people were afraid to stand next to me."
Dart said so far the threats have been just that — threats. No one has physically attacked him or any other department employee, but the abuse together with other stresses and strains have taken a toll on not only the former and current staff but potential staff as well.
"We can't find people to work here," said Dart. "In the past, we'd advertise jobs and we'd get a ton of applicants. We can't get anybody applying for jobs here now. I don't know if that's (because) people just aren't applying for jobs right now or that's part of public health taking a hit right now and people saying, 'I don't want to get in that field.' It's probably a combination."
Remarkably, the department did not lose any employees in 2020, said human resources director Scott Buffington. But Buffington said turnover this year is running ahead of pre-pandemic rates, and THD currently has about 23 vacant positions, for everything from nurses to supervisors to janitors.
THD has about 325 employees, Buffington said, not including the current openings.
THD typically pays less than the private sector, Dart said, but that has not been as much of a factor in the past because the jobs offer regular hours with good benefits and weekends and holidays off and no shift work.
COVID changed all of that.
COVID also changed the nature of the jobs. At TCHD, as at many health- and medical-related operations, people had to be shifted around to handle the pandemic. Dart said the department was unable to inspect as many food and drink establishments and had to scale back clinic operations, especially as nurses departed without replacements to be found.
The department has, though, been able to maintain its funding and autonomy through the past 19 months, largely because of the way it is set up. TCHD and the Oklahoma County Health Department are overseen by nine-member boards, composed mostly of health professionals and appointed by city and county officials, and funded through local taxes, fees and grants.
The state's other 75 counties' health departments are essentially branches of the state Department of Health.
This arrangement caused some friction during the pandemic, with an Oklahoma City lawmaker moving to bring the two self-governing departments under the governor's control.
Fiercely opposed by city hall, the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce and others, the measure narrowly passed the House, was not heard in the Senate, but could still come up next session.
By then, though, Dart and most other public health officials hope things will have returned to normal — whatever that is.
"Getting back to the old routine is difficult because we've lived a whole different reality the last year and a half," said Dart. "People have asked me, what was your job like before COVID? I tell them I don't even remember."