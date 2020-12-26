Danny Hodge's legendary wrestling life provided special memories for friend Jim Ross

Jim Ross spent many Saturdays watching his boyhood idol, Danny Hodge, wrestling on television.

The introduction wasn’t only entertainment. It paved Ross’ professional journey, which has included a Hall of Fame career in professional wrestling.

On Saturday, Ross was saddened after learning of Hodge’s death. Hodge died Thursday at 88.

It wasn’t a loss only felt in the Perry native’s home state. Hodge was beloved around the globe.

“Danny Hodge was a legend in Japan. He was a legend in Australia. He was a legend in Canada. It wasn’t just in Tulsa and Oklahoma City,” Ross said. “It was a whole bigger picture. The reason it’s not as celebrated today is because when he did so many of his great things, media was limited.”

Hodge is a 1978 charter member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He is the namesake of the Hodge Trophy, which is wrestling’s equivalent of the Heisman.

Hodge is considered by many as the greatest amateur wrestler of all-time. He won three NCAA titles at Oklahoma and was 46-0 during his collegiate career. He is one of only two collegiate wrestlers to win his three titles via fall and is known for never surrendering a takedown throughout his OU career. He had 36 pins.