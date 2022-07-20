Dangerous heat wave prompts warning from Tulsa-area leaders: 'Stay inside, make smart choices'

With no signs of relief from triple-digit temperatures, Tulsa leaders say precautions can keep residents safe while helping emergency crews as they're handling an unseasonal number of heat-related calls.

“The best thing that folks can do for our first responders is to heed this advice,” EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said. “Stay inside, make smart choices.”

The day before, medics responded to 10 heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area, with six of those patients requiring transport to local hospitals, Paluka said during a Wednesday news conference. So far this summer, EMSA responded to 246 heat-related emergency calls, with 140 patients transported to local hospitals.

“These numbers are what we would expect to see in mid-to-late August,” he said, adding 80% of those who have recently been transported to hospitals on heat emergencies were between 20 and 40 years old.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related cause of death in the United States each year, according to Joe Kralicek, executive director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA).

“We’re here as a community to urge the residents of Tulsa to take this heat seriously and to take the actions necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones from any heat-related illness,” Kralicek said.

Air conditioning is the best way to protect from heat-related illness and death, he said. Fans could make the situation worse if used alone.

"Don't rely on fans when the temperature is over 95 degrees for your sole source of cooling down because that will help dehydrate you, it will give you a false sense of security," Kralicek said.

Drink plenty of water if you have to go out, he said, wear light colored loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks and "utilize the buddy system."

With a 15-20% jump in the daily usage of cooling stations, a fourth center has been added at the midtown Expo Square, 4609 E. 21st St., open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily until further notice. Other cooling stations: John 3:16 mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave.; Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd. Those who need further help can call 211 for assistance with needs such as food or air conditioning.

Among other concerns related to the prolonged heat are meteorological — an elevated grass fire risk and worsening drought conditions, according to Steve Piltz, National Weather Service Tulsa.

The heat pattern is not going to change for at least a week, he said Wednesday.

“We’re seeing vegetation go dormant because of the lack of precipitation,” Piltz said. “In general, we’ve seen less than 10% of our normal rainfall since early June.

"Watch the fire danger, and also you should be monitoring water consumption.”

Although there is no burn ban mandated, residents are asked to hold off on outside fires. TAEMA has approval pending from Tulsa fire chiefs if drought conditions worsen enough to trigger a legal burn ban, according to Kralicek.

For those experiencing homelessness, outreach teams are basically focusing on "lifesaving measures,” said Josh Sanders of Housing Solutions. “We are providing water, hats, cooling towels and hydration packets.”

Housing Solutions also is providing transport to cooling stations. Go to housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request for more info.

Utility providers have suspended disconnects due to non-payment. People should contact their utility provider if their power goes out, Kralicek said.

Amid the prolonged heatwave, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), power grid operator for Oklahoma and 13 other states, has issued advisories just short of its emergency-level alert system.

SPP extended its Conservative Operations Advisory through 10 p.m. Wednesday "because of continued high loads and risks regarding the availability of generation resources," according to a news release. SPP's Resource Advisory sunsets 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to SPP, a Resource Advisory comes with severe weather conditions and load-forecast uncertainty; a Conservative Operations Advisory is declared when SPP determines a need to operate its system conservatively. Neither advisory requires the public to conserve energy, according to SPP.

High region-wide electricity use resulted in another peak-load record Tuesday for the power grid operator, according to SPP.