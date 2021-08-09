'Dangerous heat wave' hits Tulsa area this week, forecasters say

A "dangerous heat wave" beginning Monday and continuing throughout most of the week could result in heat-related illnesses, forecasters said.
Afternoon heat indexes will climb to 105 to 112 degrees across much of northeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the weather service.
"Precautions must be taken to avoid heat-related illness for any extended time outdoors," forecasters said.
Tulsa, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Rogers, Mayes and Wagoner counties were under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday.
"Additional heat advisories will almost certainly be needed Tuesday through at least Thursday," forecasters said.
High temperatures in the Tulsa area are expected in the upper 90s through Friday, with highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.
Charles Pisarra, lead director of Union High School's marching band, said protocols are in place for proper hydration for the 200-member band, which has been practicing both indoors and outside for the past several weeks.
"We have a plan in place to mitigate heat illness," he said. "We kind of have a dynamic approach for the weather."
He said that on days in which the heat index is high, parts of the band practice in various indoor facilities, rather than outside.
"A lot of people don't know this, but most of the time, different parts of the band are practicing on their own, instead of the entire band," he said.
Pisarra added that all Union band staff have heat illness prevention training.
The band currently has "two-a-day" practices — one session in the mornings and one in the afternoons, he said. During this time of year, many afternoon practices are held indoors, he said.
The band's first big event this month will be a halftime performance during the football game at the new Union stadium on Aug. 27.
As of Saturday, EMSA had responded to at least 62 calls of suspected heat-related illnesses in the past three weeks, the agency said. EMSA's northeast Oklahoma service area includes Tulsa, Sand Springs, Jenks and Bixby.
The forecast from Friday through the weekend is uncertain, the weather service said.
"Most models ... continue to show a weak cold front pushing south into the area with at least isolated convection possible each day from Friday through at least Sunday," forecasters said.
Models "show a modest cool down through the weekend, but confidence remains low in the details," the weather service said.
Tulsa averages 22.2 days of high temperatures of 90 degrees or higher in August, and 5.3 days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees.
The city averages 3.38 inches of rain for the month.