'Dangerous heat wave' hits Tulsa area this week, forecasters say

"We have a plan in place to mitigate heat illness," he said. "We kind of have a dynamic approach for the weather."

He said that on days in which the heat index is high, parts of the band practice in various indoor facilities, rather than outside.

"A lot of people don't know this, but most of the time, different parts of the band are practicing on their own, instead of the entire band," he said.

Pisarra added that all Union band staff have heat illness prevention training.

The band currently has "two-a-day" practices — one session in the mornings and one in the afternoons, he said. During this time of year, many afternoon practices are held indoors, he said.

The band's first big event this month will be a halftime performance during the football game at the new Union stadium on Aug. 27.

As of Saturday, EMSA had responded to at least 62 calls of suspected heat-related illnesses in the past three weeks, the agency said. EMSA's northeast Oklahoma service area includes Tulsa, Sand Springs, Jenks and Bixby.

The forecast from Friday through the weekend is uncertain, the weather service said.