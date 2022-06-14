Dangerous heat continues with little relief in sight

It seems to be what everyone in Oklahoma is talking about right now — the heat. Temperatures will continue to soar into the 90s for a fourth day in a row. And with the heat index values well into the triple-digits, it feels like summer has arrived with a bang.

Highs this past Sunday topped off at 98 degrees. That was one degree shy of the previous record of 99 degrees back in 1953. EMSA responded to six suspected heat-related illness calls on Sunday.

On Monday, temperatures were back in the upper 90s, but not record-breaking, as the previously set record for June 13 was 101 degrees in 1924. Yet still, the heat will linger on Tuesday. Highs will warm up back into the low 90s by the afternoon. So is this early?

According to Nicole McGavock with the National Weather Service, in records dating back to 1931, the earliest 98-degree high temperature of the year occurred on April 12, 1972, followed by May 30, 1934. And Sunday’s 98-degree temperature ranks as the 11th earliest 98-degree day or higher temperature since 1931.

The last time we had a temperature of 98 degrees was back on Sept. 20, 2021. And when you look at the last 20 years’ of records, Tulsa had its first high temperature of 98 degrees or higher in June in 11 of those years.

So is it early? The short answer is not really — at least not in recent years.

“July and August are typically the warmest months for Tulsa,” McGavock said. “But we often see upper 90s and low 100s in June, too.”

The average high right now is 88 degrees. Afternoon highs are forecasted to hit the mid-to-upper 90s for the next 7-10 days ahead, with little relief.

In response to these warmer-than-average temperatures, cooling stations have opened across Tulsa at the following locations:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., open 24/7.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave., open 24/7.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Blvd., open 8 a.m.—8 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.