'Dangerous fire weather conditions' today, forecasters say

'Dangerous fire weather conditions' today, forecasters say

Monday fire weather
Courtesy National Weather Service Tulsa

South winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and low humidity levels will create "dangerous fire weather conditions" Monday in northeast Oklahoma, forecasters said.

"Areas of greater concern are along and north of Interstate 44 and also along and west of (U.S.) 75 in northeast Oklahoma, where gusts of 40 to 45 mph will create critical grassland fire spread rates this afternoon," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"The strong winds combined with low afternoon relative humidity values and above-normal temperatures will create dangerous fire weather conditions across much of eastern Oklahoma."

A red flag warning is in effect for Tulsa and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

The warning means that "a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires."

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day Tuesday and continue Tuesday night before exiting Wednesday morning as a cold front and upper level low pressure system move through the region, forecasters said.

The greater storm potential may be focused along and south of Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon and night. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, though a couple strong storms near the Red River could be possible, forecasters said.

Behind the cold front, gusty northerly winds could affect any ongoing fire suppression efforts, the weather service said.

