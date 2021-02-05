'Dangerous cold' expected next week, wintry precipitation possible Monday night, Tulsa forecasters say

Temperatures could drop into the single digits next week across Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma, resulting in "dangerous cold," meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

An arctic airmass bringing below-average temperatures is forecast to move into northeast Oklahoma early next week, with wind chills predicted to reach single digits Tuesday morning and below zero Wednesday. The region could also see wintry precipitation Monday night and into Tuesday.

Some light freezing rain or sleet is possible Monday night in parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Accumulations appear to be minimal as of Friday, but slick spots on roads could easily develop as temperatures stay below freezing.

Portions of northeast Oklahoma may see temperatures remain below freezing for several days, with lows dipping into the teens and possibly some single digits going into the weekend. Persistent northerly winds will result in dangerous wind chill values, with readings below zero possible by late week.

The southern stream of the upper flow will also become more active, with at least some low chances of wintry precipitation possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma toward Thursday.