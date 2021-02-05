'Dangerous cold' expected next week, wintry precipitation possible Monday night, Tulsa forecasters say

Temperatures could drop into the single digits next week across Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma, resulting in "dangerous cold," meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
An arctic airmass bringing below-average temperatures is forecast to move into northeast Oklahoma early next week, with wind chills predicted to reach single digits Tuesday morning and below zero Wednesday. The region could also see wintry precipitation Monday night and into Tuesday.
Some light freezing rain or sleet is possible Monday night in parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Accumulations appear to be minimal as of Friday, but slick spots on roads could easily develop as temperatures stay below freezing.
Portions of northeast Oklahoma may see temperatures remain below freezing for several days, with lows dipping into the teens and possibly some single digits going into the weekend. Persistent northerly winds will result in dangerous wind chill values, with readings below zero possible by late week.
The southern stream of the upper flow will also become more active, with at least some low chances of wintry precipitation possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma toward Thursday.
"Area residents should make sure they are wearing proper clothing, including multiple warm layers of clothing, hats, gloves and sturdy shoes, and limiting time outdoors," ESMA said in a news release.
"We also encourage residents to check on their neighbors, family and friends to make sure they have transportation, when needed, and have adequate heating in their homes or have access to a shelter.
"We also warn residents to make sure that heating sources, such as space heaters, are used properly according to safety guidelines, including making sure that heaters are not too closely located next to flammable sources such as curtains, blankets or bedding, and that you never use outdoor grills, gas ovens or propane heaters indoors to avoid lethal carbon monoxide poisoning and fires."
The Tulsa area forecast:
Saturday: A 40% chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Monday night: A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.