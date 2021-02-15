Dangerous cold continues; Tulsa again under winter storm warning as more snow expected

“We are still seeing very low numbers of motor vehicle collisions and appreciate people heeding our warnings and staying off the roads,” EMSA said.

EMSA reported Sunday they responded to 22 falls and 11 cold exposure calls, and Monday they responded to five cold exposure calls. According to a statement, they continue to encourage people to stay inside.

The cold snap has brought with it historic temperatures, with Monday’s high of 4 degrees the lowest high Tulsa has seen since 1918, and the third lowest ever recorded, said Craig Sullivan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

EMSA said people who have to get out should dress in layers and cover any exposed skin, as it only takes about 30 minutes for frostbite to set in during these conditions.

While the temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the week, an end to the cold weather is on the horizon. Darby said Friday will likely see temperatures above freezing, and by the weekend, temperatures could reach the mid-40s.

“After the snow is melted off, temperatures will rebound quickly,” said Michael Lacy, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Highs may approach 60 (degrees) by next Monday. That will feel like a heat wave.”