Dangerous cold continues; Tulsa again under winter storm warning as more snow expected

As Tulsa grapples with snow and dangerously bitter cold from Sunday’s winter storm, a second storm with comparable snow chances is expected to hit Tuesday night.
Tulsa and much of the state and region for the second time in three days is again under a winter storm warning — this time from noon Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Five to six more inches of snow is possible in Tulsa, on top of what fell Sunday into Monday.
Winds are not expected to be an issue during the next event, and even though a wind chill warning ends at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the dangerous cold will still remain.
Robert Darby, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said forecasters typically issue wind chill warnings when the temperatures are expected to get down to minus 20 degrees or below, and by Wednesday, the chill will be around zero degrees.
Winter storm warnings in effect for the Tulsa region and most of Oklahoma on Monday — for the second time since Sunday — encompassed a huge swath of the U.S., from central Texas, the entire state of Arkansas, and northeast — including 13 states from Louisiana to Maine.
Driving conditions after Sunday’s storm were hazardous, with packed snow sticking to roads even as Tulsa’s street maintenance crews continued plowing and treating roads, but EMSA said in a statement Sunday they have not responded to many collision reports.
“We are still seeing very low numbers of motor vehicle collisions and appreciate people heeding our warnings and staying off the roads,” EMSA said.
EMSA reported Sunday they responded to 22 falls and 11 cold exposure calls, and Monday they responded to five cold exposure calls. According to a statement, they continue to encourage people to stay inside.
The cold snap has brought with it historic temperatures, with Monday’s high of 4 degrees the lowest high Tulsa has seen since 1918, and the third lowest ever recorded, said Craig Sullivan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
EMSA said people who have to get out should dress in layers and cover any exposed skin, as it only takes about 30 minutes for frostbite to set in during these conditions.
While the temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the week, an end to the cold weather is on the horizon. Darby said Friday will likely see temperatures above freezing, and by the weekend, temperatures could reach the mid-40s.
“After the snow is melted off, temperatures will rebound quickly,” said Michael Lacy, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Highs may approach 60 (degrees) by next Monday. That will feel like a heat wave.”
Sullivan said the cold snap is expected to last 10 to 11 days, and by the time it ends Friday or Saturday, Tulsa will have experienced its third longest stretch of days below freezing.
The record is 13 days of below freezing in 1983.