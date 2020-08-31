Damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours possible as severe storm potential increases

Severe weather is forecast with thunderstorms in the region, and most of northeast Oklahoma is under a severe thunderstorm watch until late Monday evening.
Storms that develop early in the evening will be capable of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Severe thunderstorms that developed further west in the region are expected to move into eastern Oklahoma on Monday evening. The storms are expected to weaken later in the evening.
The severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threat. However, meteorologists note that tornadoes and heavy rainfall will be possible.
The unsettle weather patterns are expected to persist through Wednesday, including multiple rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and potential for flash flooding.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid 70s on Monday night and reach highs in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday.