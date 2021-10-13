Damage from 5 tornadoes surveyed across northeast Oklahoma after Sunday storms

Five tornadoes were confirmed by National Weather Service surveyors after Sunday's severe storms produced damage across northeastern Oklahoma.

A squall line produced several tornadoes that night, with damage assessed by National Weather Service surveyors over the past two days.

After the first touchdown in Beggs, about 10:05 p.m. Sunday, the violent storm moved toward Bixby, where a tornadic debris structure was detected; however, surveyors could find no access roads to assess the damage southeast of Bixby.

The survey team was unable to find storm damage in central Wagoner County, where radar data had reportedly indicated the likelihood of a tornado. "Additional surveys may be needed, and data will continue to be reviewed for this event," according to a report from National Weather Service Tulsa.

Preliminary reports from survey teams are subject to change pending final review.

10:05 p.m., Beggs (Okmulgee County): EF0, peak winds 80 mph. Large trees were snapped, and several homes suffered roof damage.

10:30 p.m., Bixby area: EF rating unknown (surveyors unable to assess damage)