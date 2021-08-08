D.C. Digest: Oklahoma would get nearly $5 billion from Senate infrastructure bill

Dots and dashes: While the Senate continues to labor day and night — and weekends — the House expects to remain out the next three weeks on what is generally called the August recess but is technically a “district work period.” ... Lankford said “there is no reason” to make women register for the draft, noting that no one has actually been drafted in nearly a half-century. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, one of the top Republican appropriators, blasted Democrat spending bills as “unworkable and doomed to fail. ... Lankford opposed several Biden nominees for environmental regulators, saying they are too “activist.” ... Lankford also voted against sending the nomination of top immigration nominee Ed Gonzalez to the full Senate. Gonzalez’ nomination advanced on a party-line vote.