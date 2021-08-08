D.C. Digest: Oklahoma would get nearly $5 billion from Senate infrastructure bill

Infrastructure Bill: Oklahoma would get at least $4.3 billion in federal highway funds and $266 million for bridge replacements under the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill being fought over in the Senate this weekend, according to figures released by the Biden White House.
Other features would include $354 million for public transportation and $100 million for statewide broadband access.
All of the spending would be over five years.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford voiced his opposition to the measure on Newsmax, saying the bipartisan bill is too expensive and, at more than 2,700 pages, too long.
He also offered an amendment to require federal contractors to verify the immigration status of employees through a federal database called E-Verify.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, meanwhile, lent his support to an amendment adding about $50 billion in defense spending, more than half of it for Navy and Coast Guard shipyards.
But wait: There’s more.
The Biden administration said almost $10.6 million is allocated for Oklahoma in the $3.46 billion Federal Emergency Management Administration’s new grant program for projects to mitigate the effects of climate change.
ALS: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin used a recent energy and commerce subcommittee meeting to press his case for more flexible treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — better known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
“We think it’s very possible that a drug will work well with some ALS patients and not others, kind of like chemotherapy therapy works well for some cancer patients and not some others,” Mullin told a senior Food and Drug Administration official.
“The fear is waiting on FDA approval, (while) the ALS patients are saying, ‘We’ll try whatever,’” Mullin said.
Mullin said he is also concerned about patient access to treatments, including experimental ones.
Patrizia Carazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation, said the greatest obstacle to such flexibility is a lack of data, due in large part to ALS’ variability and comparative rarity.
“We really (do) understand the tremendous urgency and mathematical need,” said Carazzoni.
Fully developed: Inhofe called for legislative action to bar China from accessing loans intended for developing nations.
“When it comes to the world’s finances, I can think of no good reason why they should be able to borrow from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank,” Inhofe said in a written statement.
China has borrowed $16.5 billion from those two sources since 2016, according to Inhofe’s office.
Dots and dashes: While the Senate continues to labor day and night — and weekends — the House expects to remain out the next three weeks on what is generally called the August recess but is technically a “district work period.” ... Lankford said “there is no reason” to make women register for the draft, noting that no one has actually been drafted in nearly a half-century. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, one of the top Republican appropriators, blasted Democrat spending bills as “unworkable and doomed to fail. ... Lankford opposed several Biden nominees for environmental regulators, saying they are too “activist.” ... Lankford also voted against sending the nomination of top immigration nominee Ed Gonzalez to the full Senate. Gonzalez’ nomination advanced on a party-line vote.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World