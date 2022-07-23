D.C. Digest: Oklahoma delegation wants more for defense, less for domestic spending

Spending bill: Oklahoma’s all-Republican House delegation joined the rest of their GOP colleagues present and accounted for in voting against last week’s “minibus” of six appropriations bills rolled into one.

Republicans complained the bill spends too much on domestic programs, not enough on defense and contains provisions they can’t go along with.

“While I am always encouraged to see the appropriations process moving, the fiscal year 2023 package of bills passed in the House today is a nonstarter,” said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole, ranking Republican on one of the 12 Appropriations subcommittees.

“As Democrats are well aware, a final deal on full-year appropriations will not be possible until partisan policy riders are removed, longstanding bipartisan pro-life provisions are restored and defense spending is increased.”

First District Congressman Kevin Hern called the bill “bloated;” 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin agreed.

“The priorities in this bill exemplify just how out of touch the Democrats remain with the current struggles that face Americans.” Mullin said. “This out-of-control spending bill will only make matters worse.”

Borderline: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who sometimes seems to have set up residence on the U.S.-Mexico border, said officials told him Mexican cartels in the Rio Grande Valley are taking in $153 million a week through human trafficking and other illegal activities.

Lankford said Mexican and Chinese nationals have teamed up to control the methamphetamine market in Oklahoma.

Stock ticker: Hern came under some scrutiny last week after it was reported that he and his wife had bought as much as $30,000 in defense contractor stocks at about the same time he was calling for more defense spending.

The Hern family trust also bought several energy stocks while he was pushing for more oil and gas drilling. The investments included Devon Energy, Williams and Exxon Mobile. The trust also bought stock in the wind power company NextEra.

Hern, a former McDonald’s franchisee with interests in several businesses including banking and manufacturing, is considered one of the House’s wealthiest members. Through the trust that holds most of his family’s assets, he is also the Oklahoma delegation’s most active stock trader.

Look out: Lankford told Newsmax that China is buying up American farmland as part of a plan for “world domination.”

“They’re not here for our benefit,” Lankford said. “They’re not here just so people can make a profit. They’re throwing money around because they’re gaining influence, and they’re getting access to land, into our military bases, to be able to look in and to be able to spy.”

According to the USDA, through the end of 2020 Chinese interests owned relatively little agricultural land in this country. By far the largest source of foreign ownership is Canada.

Those figures are considered not fully reliable, though, and reports have abounded, especially in Oklahoma, of Chinese nationals buying up agricultural land for growing marijuana.

Nagging issue: Federal regulation of horse racing went into effect this month and the industry, and Mullin isn’t happy about it.

Mullin sent a lengthy query to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and President and CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority Lisa Lazarus last week, asking about the implementation of the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act and complaining about its assumption of duties historically handled by the states.

Oklahoma is among several states fighting the measure.

The HRIS has two parts — racetrack safety and doping and medication control. Both are under the umbrella of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, headed by Lazarus, an attorney with a background in equine law and as a National Football League executive.

Supporters say the act is necessary for uniform standards and enforcement across the country, while many in the industry complain the authority’s regulations are too complicated, unrealistic and require too much information from owners, jockeys and trainers.

The track safety portion of the law went into effect July 1. Enforcement of the doping portion begins early next year.

“The Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission has been successfully regulating Commission-licensed horse racing and gambling for decades,” Mullin said in his letter. “There is no need … to reinvent the wheel. … Unfortunately, from the get-go, the Authority neglected to consult with relevant stakeholders when drafting the rules.”

Stand down: The U.S. military should no longer spend time or money investigating or combating extremism within its ranks, a report attached to the $847 billion James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 says.

The report was added by the Senate Armed Services Committee with independent Angus King of Maine joining Republican members on a narrow vote.

The bill, named for Oklahoma’s retiring senior senator, was formally filed last week.

According to Roll Call, Inhofe said extremists “have no place in our military” but that, “We need to balance the size of the problem with the investment we make in dealing with it.”

Inhofe is the senior Republican on the committee.

Reports say extremism in the military is fairly rare but can have an outsized affect. The Defense Department spent about $500,000 last year addressing the issue, which included about two hours of training for personnel.

Book club: Tom Cole has a Ph.D. in history, and from time to time, he recommends books he’s reading to constituents through his email newsletter.

Latest on his list: “Ends of War” by Caroline E. Janney.

“The post Civil War South was shaped by the confusing, chaotic and complex process by which the soldiers of the Army of Northern Virginia and the rest of the Confederacy surrendered and were reabsorbed into the body politic. As Caroline Janney points out in this brilliant study, the Union was preserved, but so, too, was much of the culture and power structure of the antebellum South.”

Dots and dashes: Lankford is among 11 U.S. senators speaking this week at the America First Policy Institute Summit, a gathering of former Trump administration officials and supporters where Trump himself is the keynote speaker. … Inhofe said he will oppose any move to reduce the U.S. military forces committed to Africa. …Chad Zamarin, senior vice president for corporate strategic development with Williams, testified before a Senate committee on pipeline oversight and permitting. … Morning Consult’s latest polling pegs President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Oklahoma at -41, making it one of the lowest in the nation. … All five Oklahoma House members voted against guaranteeing the right to contraception. … Lankford and Inhofe opposed the use of “social cost” metrics in determining greenhouse gas policy. … The Senate Indian Affairs Committee, which includes Lankford, has scheduled a Wednesday hearing on the Five Tribes’ freedmen. … Inhofe said Biden was wrong to visit Saudi Arabia and then made a hash of it by “settling on a fist bump over a handshake, as if it would make a diplomatic or epidemiological difference.” … Lankford and fellow Republican Fred Upton of Michigan called for a House investigation of what they called Biden’s “mismanagement” of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice was a featured speaker this weekend at MavCon, which is described as a network for conservative young professionals.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

