D.C. Digest: NRA money not a big part of Oklahoma delegation's fundraising

Guns and money: The recent spate of mass shootings, including one in Tulsa, has led to questions about how much money the state’s congressional delegation has received from gun rights interests such the National Rifle Association.

Turns out, it’s not really that much — perhaps bigger contributions are not deemed necessary.

According to a database kept by OpenSecrets.org, the top Oklahoman on the list is U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. It says Inhofe has received $82,329 from the NRA during his 36 years in Congress; that ranks him 50th among current members, and averages out to about $2,300 a year.

Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the second-longest serving member of the delegation, has received $58,909 over 28 years, or a little over $2,000 a year.

Following the same pattern, 4th District Congressman Tom Cole has received $40,812 over 20 years — again about $2,000 a year.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford has received $23,905 over 12 years; 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin $20,426 over 10 years, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern $4,000 over two years, and 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice $12,538 over two years.

Fightin’ words: Mullin, who has perpetuated largely discredited claims about election fraud and accused President Joe Biden of trying to have him killed, accused Democrats of recklessness after a man called 911 to report he was thinking about killing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Democrats refuse to acknowledge that their reckless, abhorrent actions have consequences,” said Mullin, according to Fox News.

“For months, we’ve watched radical socialists incite mobs outside of justices’ homes and green-light intimidation tactics against our Supreme Court,” said Mullin, who has been mostly silent about evidence former President Donald Trump may have conspired to negate his loss in the 2020 election.

Middle East: What is being called an attempted drone attack on a U.S. consulate in northern Iraq prompted a bipartisan Senate push for a U.S.-led alliance against Iran.

Lankford was one of those calling for more strategic coordination to combat Iran’s influence in the region.

“We cannot hope for peace; we must work to create peace,” he said. “My colleagues and I … want the U.S. Department of Defense to prepare a strategic plan to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities to protect people and infrastructure from the ongoing threats from Iran.”

Three people were injured when the drone crashed, possibly after being shot down, in the city of Erbil. No one claimed credit for the the apparent attack, but Iranian involvement is suspected.

Climate clash: Lankford was among Republican senators asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to back off a proposed new rule requiring publicly traded companies to disclose “climate-related risks,” including greenhouse gas emissions.

Agriculture groups are in an uproar about the rule. They say farmers and ranchers, as part of larger corporate supply chains, will have to file complicated scientific reports. In response, the SEC extended comment on the matter to Friday from the original May 22 deadline.

The proposed rule mentions agriculture as a potential source of greenhouse gasses and of being potentially susceptible to climate-related risk because of flooding, drought or other changes in precipitation patterns. It says entities registering with the SEC — that is, publicly traded companies — would have to assess those factors, but ag groups say they’re worried about the responsibility working its way down to individual farmers and ranchers.

In their letter, Lankford and the other senators say the SEC has no authority to regulate privately owned farms and ranches.

Hern’s budget: As chairman of the Republican Study Committee’s Budget and Spending Task Force, Hern is responsible for coming up with an “alternative budget” to the one proposed by President Joe Biden.

Released last week, the RSC proposes to balance the budget in seven years by reducing spending by $16.6 trillion over 10 years while cutting taxes by $3.9 trillion.

And, it says it can do that while giving defense a 5% bump.

“The RSC budget prioritizes smart, common-sense policy to empower workers and save our country from a debt disaster,” said Hern.

Hern took his message to Fox Business, where he said Biden’s economic policies have created “disaster after disaster.”

Methane: Lucas, as the top-ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, downplayed a staff report that says methane emissions from the oil and gas wells are rising and argued against federal interventions.

“We’re producing more energy with fewer emissions, and much like our reductions in carbon dioxide, innovation has and will continue to be the better driver of action and regulatory regulations or prohibitions,” Lucas said. “Simply put, we don’t need the tax or a ban methane in anyway. We simply need to cut red tape and allow the energy, agricultural and waste industries to use the breakthrough technologies being developed and refined every day.”

Dots ‘n’ dashes: Mullin was among Republicans protesting Biden administration plans to make it easier for white-collar workers to claim overtime pay. … Inhofe and Lankford were among Republicans urging the administration to make public “a cohesive plan for transitioning beyond the emergency policies put in place … in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” … The Oklahoma Department of Human Services received a $660,980 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service for an emergency food assistance program. … The White House took credit for several economic advances in Oklahoma, including an 8.1% rise in gross domestic product during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

