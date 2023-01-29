D.C. Digest: Mullin pushes out energy bill in first Senate move

First out: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin launched his career in the upper chamber with three bills that would give states more control of oil and gas regulation and make it easier to build international pipelines like the abandoned Keystone XL leg that would have linked the Canadian tar sands fields with the Gulf of Mexico.

The bills sound similar in concept to unsuccessful previous measures, including some favored by Mullin’s predecessor, Jim Inhofe.

“This legislation will ensure regulatory certainty for domestic producers and get the federal government out of the way,” Mullin said in a press release.

The bills would:

Eliminate the president from decisions about cross-border energy infrastructure.

Allow states instead of the federal government to regulate hydraulic fracturing.

Allow states to be in charge of oil and gas development on federal land within their boundaries.

Unending argument: While acknowledging the issue is largely a matter of personal judgment, U.S. Sen. James Lankford referred to abortion as a “convenience” in a floor speech and said, “It’s not just about making abortion illegal. I’m working to make abortion illegal in this country.”

Referring to a sonogram image of what he said was a 4-month-old fetus, Lankford said, “At its most basic level, there is no difference between any one of us in this room and when we were at this stage right here in our mother’s womb.”

Separately, Lankford claimed a Biden administration memo OK’ing the use of the U.S. mail for abortion drugs is contrary to federal law.

Chinese checkers: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole promised constituents that the House Republicans’ new committee investigating the Chinese Communist Party will get to the bottom of the CCP’s activities as they relate to the United States.

“The CCP is an adversary and cannot be trusted as a global partner,” Cole said in his weekly column. “It is time American leaders start acting in accordance.”

Oilies: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation is all onboard with Republican efforts to turn President Joe Biden’s use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower fuel prices last year.

Biden ordered around 150 million barrels of oil sold in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sharp rises in gasoline prices. Reports say the sale were responsible for a significant portion of the price reductions in the later half of 2022.

Republicans say the sales were a misuse of the SPR, but the real issue is domestic oil production. The GOP is mad at the administration for regulatory steps they say discourage new drilling, and which make the U.S. more vulnerable to global events such as the war in Europe.

More objective analysts point out the SPR has been raided several times over the past 20 years by both Republicans and Democrats to pay off debt and avoid supply interruptions caused by natural disasters.

The administration has begun replenishing the reserve, and making a profit in the process, but the SPR is at a 40-year low. Some think that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

One energy executive, Bob McNally, said the Department of Energy is using the circumstances to stabilize oil prices in a way that encourages exploration.

“They’re hoping U.S. oil drillers, oil executives, will say, ‘You know what? I’m feeling pretty confident that we’re not going to see the price collapse below $70,’” McNally told NPR’s Marketplace.

Tit for tat: Cole defended Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to kick two Democrats off the House Intelligence Committee while indirectly supporting the Dems’ claim that the move was retribution for their removal of two Republicans from committee assignments in the last Congress.

“Once you set the precedent, and we warned them about that, it’s likely to happen in reverse,” Cole said, according to NPR. “This is something that Democrats, in my view, brought on themselves.”

Snip snip: Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are warning against cuts to popular programs such as Social Security and Medicare, but one who is not is 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern.

“We have no choice but to make hard decisions,” Hern told the Washington Post. “Everybody has to look at everything.”

House Republican leadership insists it is not contemplating cuts to Medicare or Social Security, but reports say members were shown a plan that takes $3.6 trillion out of Medicaid and Affordable Care Act subsidies over the next 10 years.

Hern, now chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, has produced model budgets the past few years that reduce the growth of popular entitlement programs and reduces some discretionary spending.

Committees: New 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen’s final assignments are to Homeland Security and to Budget.

Third District Congressman Frank Lucas was assigned to the Financial Services subcommittees on capital markets and digital assets, financial technology and inclusion.

Senate assignments have not been formalized.

Dots and dashes: Lankford said Border Patrol union president Brandon Judd will be his State of the Union guest. … Lucas, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, and House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer of Kentucky asked the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy for more information about recently issued “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.” … Lankford kept up his nonstop attacks on the Biden administration’s immigration policies, telling Newsmax he and fellow citizens visiting the U.S.-Mexico border two weeks ago encountered “chaos” and discouraged border patrol agents. … Lawmakers from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas all took bows for delaying the re-listing of lesser prairie chicken as an endangered species. … Cole again introduced legislation to end federal subsidies to presidential campaigns and transfer money in the existing fund to pediatric research. … Lucas was among seven returning Republicans to drop their sponsorship of the Fair Tax Act, a long-running proposal to federal income taxes with a national sales tax in place of income … Watchdog OpenSecrets.com said the National Association of Realtors and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce were by far the biggest spenders on lobbying in 2022, with both exceeding $80 million in reported expenditures.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

