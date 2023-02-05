New assignments: New Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin is replacing predecessor Jim Inhofe on two key committees, it was confirmed last week.

Mullin was given billets on Environment and Public Works and the Armed Services committees, both of which Inhofe chaired during his 28 years in the Senate.

EPW, as its called, oversees the Environmental Protection Agency and has a large say on transportation and infrastructure matters.

Mullin was also assigned to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions — or HELP — and Indian Affairs.

Now-senior Sen. James Lankford retained his positions on Finance and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and will return to Intelligence after a several-year absence. He will not return to Energy or Indian Affairs.

Tightening immigration: Lankford floated his latest immigration proposal, this time targeting the Biden administration’s use of the Temporary Protected Status program while keeping in place as long as possible another program allowing immediate removal of asylum seekers on public health grounds.

In the latter case, Lankford wants Congress to force the administration to release a “workable” plan for handling an influx of immigrants at the southern border before so-called Title 42 protocol can be lifted.

At the same time, Lankford wants to tighten the use of the TPS program, which allows people from certain countries into the United States for two years while the cases are sorted. The administration recently extended TPS for citizens of several countries, including Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti.

The administration says this has dramatically reduced illegal entries from those countries, but Lankford maintains it is a misuse of the program that amounts to “an indefinite form of amnesty.”

Late homework: First District Congressman Kevin Hern and the Republican Study Committee he chairs are making an issue of the White House blowing past the statutory deadline for submitting a budget proposal to Congress for the third year in a row.

The proposal is, at most, a starting point in budget negotiations, and more often than not winds up being used as a cudgel by the opposition party.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the RSC members write: “The urgency of our Nation’s fiscal crisis is unprecedented. It is imperative that we move quickly to address skyrocketing inflation, a crippling $31.3 trillion in national debt, and the impending insolvency of our Nation’s major trust funds.”

Although the law specifies the president’s budget is to be submitted by the first Monday in February, there is no penalty for being late and the deadline is often missed, including twice during President Donald Trump’s four years in the Oval Office.

The Biden administration says it’ll have something by March 9.

A fan: Speaking of Hern and the Republican Study Commission, Politico reported that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to create something like the RSC to relaunch her political career and spoke to Hern about it on a visit to Washington late last year.

Truss lasted only 49 days at 10 Downing Street after her austerity program panicked the financial markets and the public.

“I think she felt like she tried to do too much, too soon, and didn’t have a following,” Hern told journalist Alexander Burns.

Get ‘er done: Lankford is again pushing legislation that would require Congress to either meet appropriations deadlines or stay in Washington until the work is finished.

The bill would automatically trigger 14-day continuing resolutions to keep government fully operational but cut off travel allowances for Congress and the White House Office of Management and Budget. It would also bar recesses of more than 23 hours.

“There are very limited methods to focus Congress on the national debt,” Lankford said in a press release. “Forcing Congress to stay in DC until the budget work is done is the most effective way to get Congress to actually get the government funded on time.”

Lankford and New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan first proposed the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act in 2019.

Rocket science: Independent agency status for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and close oversight over the billions allocated by the last Congress for microchip development, unmanned drones and research money for inland states are on 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas’ agenda as House Science, Space and Technology Committee chairman.

Lucas laid out his priorities to Roll Call, saying, “We will continue to focus on the things that are five weeks, five months, five years, five decades — maybe five centuries is too long, but 150 years from now.”

Science may not produce the drama of other committees, Lucas acknowledged, but he said its work leads to “investments that enable us to survive.”

Campaign cash: Chalk up another inflation effect — substantially higher campaign contribution limits.

The Federal Election Commission announced it is raising the max for federal campaigns from $2,900 per person per election to $3,300, from $36,500 to $41,300 for national party accounts, and from $109,500 to $123,900 for special party accounts.

Opensecrets.com says that means an individual could give nearly $2 million to each parties’ various accounts in the 2024 election.

Because Oklahoma’s contributions are linked to the national level, those are likely to also go up accordingly.

Dots and dashes: Mullin recorded a two-minute video ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address, calling on the president to talk about border security. … Hern insisted the removal of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Relations Committee by House Republicans “isn’t political.” … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice will head up a small but potentially influential new subcommittee looking into modernization of Congress. … Control of the National Prayer Breakfast, of which Lankford is vice chairman, has been transferred to a new nonprofit from the somewhat shadowy religious organization that originated it, following concerns about its direction and governance. … The Republican Governors Association, which includes Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt, wants the Biden administration to delay implementation of its new Waters of the U.S. rule until the Supreme Court decides a pending case concerning the Clean Water Act. … Lankford spoke at a Washington event called Restoring Ukraine: Traumas of War, Children of War, Reconstruction of Infrastructure.”

— Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World

