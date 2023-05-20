Fumblerooski: U.S. Sen. James Lankford released his annual “Federal Fumbles” report, a compilation of what he considers particularly egregious examples of misspending.

This year’s list includes the usual attention-getters, such as $20,600 for drag shows in Ecuador, $25,000 for a museum exhibit that involves putting broken china back together and $20,000 for teaching math in Egypt.

Of course, a lot of questionable $20,000 expenditures would have to be eliminated to cover the $31.4 trillion national debt, and the report does get into more substantive (if less entertaining) recommendations, such as changes to federal expense reporting policies and better coordination and oversight of programs.

It specifically mentions broadband expansion, for which the federal governments has more than 100 programs administered by 15 different offices, the reports says.

One person’s outrageous waste of money is another’s treasure, and a large share of the report is devoted to dismissing expenses related to Biden administration and Democrat policy priorities (climate change, abortion access) and offering Lankford’s and Republicans’ ideas (more mining, no help with abortion access) as sensible alternatives.

Nevertheless, the underlying theme of the report is something many believe should be a basic question of government.

“We ask the question,” Lankford said on the Senate floor. “Is this really what we need to spend for? In a nation that’s keeping up with our infrastructure, our national defense, of education, so many different expenses, and things that are truly governmental, we ask the simple question: with $31.4 trillion in total debt, is that what we need to spend our dollars on”?

Debt dealing: First District Congressman Kevin Hern perked up at reports President Joe Biden might be open to work requirements for some Medicaid recipients as House Republicans try to pry spending cuts out of the administration in return for raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

“Biden’s comments … were a step in the right direction,” Hern told the Washington Examiner. “I’m glad the president remembered that he has a long history of supporting work requirements for able-bodied adults.

“This is something every American can support, regardless of party,” Hern said. “In fact, the only people who don’t support work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents are those currently abusing the system.”

Hern also wanted border control provisions included in any agreement.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, chairman of the House Rules Committee, said he doesn’t think military and domestic spending carry equal importance.

“Threats set defense spending,” Cole told NBC. “Domestic priorities are wants and desires, but you don’t necessarily get everything. Defense is, to me, a very different level of commitment.”

Testimony: Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready talked to a U.S. House subcommittee about the state’s attempt to regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

Appearing before the Ways and Means subcommittee on Health, of which Hern is a member, Mulready said in prepared remarks that since Oklahoma’s law became effective on Sept. 1, 2020, “we have received complaints of over 300,000 violations. We have issued fines of over $3.5 million and have reimbursed back to local pharmacists over $700,000. We have found ourselves at the tip of the spear on this nationally hot topic.”

From Russia, no love: Not that it was on his itinerary anyway, but 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen was among 50 new members of Congress banned from Russia, according to Politico.

No reasons were given for the bans, which will no doubt be good campaign fodder for Brecheen and his colleagues.

Besides the members of Congress, the latest banned in Moscow list includes Stephen Colbert, former President Barack Obama and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin requested $654.4 million in earmarks this year, Roll Call reported, including $427.5 million for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation… Lankford backed Republican legislation to create a specific crime for conspiring or attempting to kill or actually killing a federal judge or law officer. … Mullin, speaking about illegal immigration on Fox radio, said the administration and “the whole woke movement of political officials” have their priorities “completely messed up.” … Lankford, in a committee hearing, continued to hit on his complaint that Medicare Advantage plans being sold to rural Oklahomans often fail to provide promised access and services. … Mullin, who with wife Christie has three adopted children, recently participated in a fundraiser for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Oklahoma City.

— Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.