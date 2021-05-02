D.C. Digest: Inhofe touts water bill bringing $318 million to Oklahoma

Odds and ends: Inhofe signaled his intent to resist Democratic efforts to enforce stronger methane emission standards on the oil and gas industry. ... U.S. Sen. James Lankford told Newsmax TV that the federal government’s enhanced unemployment benefits are the “only thing hold the economy back.” ... As it was, the U.S. economy grew 6.4% in the first three quarters of 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. ... Inhofe failed in his bid to deny Colin Kahl the top policy job at the Pentagon. ... Lankford participated in a Senate hearing on the southern border, during which he reiterated concerns about the Biden administration’s handling of the situation. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern sent out a fundraising appeal saying, “Today is Day 100 of the Biden presidency, and it’s been the disaster we’d predicted it would be all along.” ... Mullin was raising money last week on the threat of Democrats defunding police. ... Hern started a Friends of Fossil Fuels award for “climate hypocrites who condemn products of fossil fuels but use them when the cameras aren’t on.” The first went to Biden administration Climate Envoy John Kerry. ... Inhofe might be gung-ho when it comes to defense, but he took a healthy swipe at Pentagon management practices during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, asking a panel of efficiency experts for “your No. 1 recommendation to fix this.”