D.C. Digest: Inhofe touts water bill bringing $318 million to Oklahoma

Water, water: Oklahoma stands to get $318 million over the next five years from the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act passed 89-2 by the U.S. Senate last week.
That’s more than twice the amount the state received from the current water legislation and includes money for a Bartlesville potable water reuse project.
“Everyone agrees we need to support state and local efforts to protect our clean, safe drinking water,” U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said. “If you only listen to the national media, you’d think Congress can’t come together to get much done, but this bill is proof that isn’t always the case.”
Bitin’ Biden: All anyone needs to know about President Joe Biden is that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks he’s doing a good job, says Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.
“When the most radical member of Congress gives President Biden’s agenda two thumbs up, that says all you need to know about the reality of President Biden’s empty campaign promises,” said Mullin.
Enviro-sparring: Inhofe and EPA Secretary Michael Regan engaged in some good-natured back-and-forth during a committee hearing on the agencies budget.
“I can’t think of any person that has possessed a position like yours that I have been more fond of but had to vote against than you,” said Inhofe. “The reason for that was, I look at all these things that they are attempting to do, this administration ... I have a hard time figuring out why we are doing what we are doing.”
Inhofe then asked a long and fairly loaded question about China and environmental regulations, to which Regan replied, “Well, senator, thank you for your question.”
“Are you sure?” Inhofe fired back.
“Well,” said Regan, “I know it is on your mind and on the minds of others.”
Wounded Warriors: Mullin established a Wounded Warrior Fellowship on his office staff. The program provides two-year paid positions for partially disabled veterans.
See www.usajobs.gov for application information.
Odds and ends: Inhofe signaled his intent to resist Democratic efforts to enforce stronger methane emission standards on the oil and gas industry. ... U.S. Sen. James Lankford told Newsmax TV that the federal government’s enhanced unemployment benefits are the “only thing hold the economy back.” ... As it was, the U.S. economy grew 6.4% in the first three quarters of 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. ... Inhofe failed in his bid to deny Colin Kahl the top policy job at the Pentagon. ... Lankford participated in a Senate hearing on the southern border, during which he reiterated concerns about the Biden administration’s handling of the situation. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern sent out a fundraising appeal saying, “Today is Day 100 of the Biden presidency, and it’s been the disaster we’d predicted it would be all along.” ... Mullin was raising money last week on the threat of Democrats defunding police. ... Hern started a Friends of Fossil Fuels award for “climate hypocrites who condemn products of fossil fuels but use them when the cameras aren’t on.” The first went to Biden administration Climate Envoy John Kerry. ... Inhofe might be gung-ho when it comes to defense, but he took a healthy swipe at Pentagon management practices during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, asking a panel of efficiency experts for “your No. 1 recommendation to fix this.”