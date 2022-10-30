D.C. Digest: Hern still a McDonald's favorite

Golden arches: First District Congressman Kevin Hern has received $38,500 this year from his old friends and colleagues at McDonald's, according to watchdog opensecrets.com.

A former franchise owner who made millions selling Happy Meals and Big Macs, Hern received more political contributions from McDonald's-related sources than any individual or entity except the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Good word: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was and remains a harsh critic of the Obama administration's defense policies, but he had kind words for Obama Defense Secretary Ash Carter after Carter's death last week at 68.

"Even with such a robust career as his, he never failed to take on each challenge with honesty and grit," Inhofe said in a written statement. "Secretary Carter was a fearless advocate for our military men and women and his life’s work will live on as his insights and initiatives continue to serve as a part of the foundation of America’s defense strategy."

Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole condemned Friday's attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling it "a despicable act of violence." … U.S. Sen. James Lankford continued sparring with the Pentagon and Tri-Care over the implementation of a new pharmacy plan administered by Express Scripts, a subsidiary of health insurance giant Cigna, that cuts out some Oklahoma pharmacies. … At least three of Oklahoma's five Republican House members issued constituent emails critical of the Biden administration's energy policies. … The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, alleging the agency has failed to adequately protect the lesser prairie chicken, whose remaining habitat includes western Oklahoma. … In response to a Republican inquiry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency reported it came into contact on the southern border with 165 individuals in the agency's terrorist screening database — and with 313 along the northern border with Canada.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World