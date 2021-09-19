D.C. Digest: Hern says Democrats' spending plan endangers Medicare Advantage

Bottom lines: Citing privacy concerns, Lankford joined Republican opposition to Biden’s initiative to beef up the Internal Revenue Service in order catch tax scofflaws, particularly in the upper income brackets. ... Lankford also protested the National Archives’ decision to post a “Harmful Language Alert” on its website’s searchable documents, including the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence. ... Hern predicted more Democrats will turn away from their leadership’s $3.5 trillion spending bill. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin referred to the measure, which the administration calls the Build Back Better Act, as the Build More Inflation Act. ... Cole is a sponsor of an American Indian voting rights bill. ... Inhofe warned that recently concluded Russian military exercises could be the prelude for an invasion, which he said they have been before. ... Lankford plugged his bill to avoid government shutdowns on Fox Radio’s Brian Kilmeade show. ... Several farm-state lawmakers, including Lankford, questioned an Aug. 20 Food Safety and Inspection Service edict that meat packing and poultry processing workers wear masks when FSIS personnel are present. ... Lankford was among Republicans complaining to Google for banning advertisements saying drug-induced abortions can be “reversed,” a claim most medical experts on the subject dispute.