Hern joins in: First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined Republicans trying to draw the public’s attention away from President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine and toward the U.S.-Mexico border, telling Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo: “The president has spent more time in Kyiv than he has at our southern border.”

GOP strategy has been to attack Biden’s support of Ukraine in its war with Russia by comparing the military invasion of a central European country to the historically large but mostly unarmed influx of undocumented civilians into the U.S. through Mexico.

Hern joined 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen in indicating skepticism about continued military and other aid to the Ukranians and insinuated Biden’s actions are driven by financial considerations.

“When you look at the ties this president’s family has with Ukraine and China, one could start scratching their head and wonder why a sitting president of the United States of America got to a country where we have no troops on the ground,” Hern said.

Republicans have long claimed that the business interests of Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine and China, neither of which still exist, constitute a corrupt influence on the administration.

Potential business conflicts of interest in Russia, China and the Middle East also plagued the Trump administration, which Hern praised at length in the Fox interview.

And furthermore: On a separate Fox Business interview, Hern bemoaned the number of working-age Americans who aren’t working.

“The most recent numbers, 2019, more than $1 trillion were spent by the federal government helping people across our great nation get out of poverty,” Hern said. “The problem is, they’re not incentivized to stay out of poverty. The benefits cliff is the primary reason for that.”

The benefits cliff is term referring to the loss of such things as food stamps, child care assistance or Medicaid once a certain earnings threshold is crossed. For some people, the cost of earning a low wage is greater than the benefit.

“We need to calibrate (benefits) so that a person can work their way off,” Hern said.

“We’ve gotten to the point that we’ve tried to make everybody dependent on the government,” he said. “That’s very problematic. I’ve been pushing, since I’ve been in Congress, about getting Americans back in the workforce.”

Hern said assistance should have work requirements for those who are able to do so.

“So many people today don’t want to start out with ‘a job,’” he said. “They don’t want to get ‘a better job.’ They want the career first.”

Doctors’ hospital: U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin have joined a Republican effort to repeal the Obama-era ban on physician-owned hospitals.

“It is clear we need more options and innovation in health care, not less,” Lankford said in a press release. “The Affordable Care Act unfairly prohibits the creation and expansion of physician-owned hospitals, reducing yet another health care access point for Oklahomans and people around the country, particularly those on Medicare and Medicaid.”

The ACA barred new physician-owned hospitals from participating in Medicaid or Medicare and limited existing hospitals’ ability to expand. The ban was supposedly to prevent self-dealing by doctors.

Proponents of physician-owned hospitals say such facilities are more likely to be cheaper, however, and some argue they are more likely to serve patients outside large urban areas.

On a related note, Lankford and others asked the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to extend past the current Sept. 30 sunset a program that reimburses some rural hospitals at higher rates.

The higher rates are intended to help the hospitals recruit and retain doctors and other staff.

Mullin in Israel: Mullin was among a Senate delegation headed by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky that met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the Times of Israel reported.

Dots and dashes: Congress was in recess for a second week. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas was assigned to the Agriculture Committee subcommittees for Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Conservation. … Lankford was among Republicans demanding an update on administration attempts to recover unemployment payments fraudulently claimed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole signed onto bipartisan legislation intended to combat “economic coercion” by China against the U.S. and others. … Lankford co-sponsored legislation to install a statute of evangelist Billy Graham as one of North Carolina’s two figures in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

— Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World

