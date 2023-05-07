Liars’ poker: Republicans and Democrats accused each other of distortions, obfuscations, prevarications and bald-faced fibbery as the country moves toward default on some of its $31 trillion in debt.

The Biden White House emailed state-by-state “fact sheets” offering the estimated impact of House Republicans’ debt limit and spending reduction bill on everything from school lunches to veterans benefits, all of which Republicans denounced as fabrication.

“Debunking Biden’s Lies about the Limit, Save, Grow Act,” read the subject line of a memo from 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern’s Republican Study Committee staff to the caucus’ members.

The memo points out that the House Republican bill does not specify cuts to any discretionary programs.

Democrats say that’s disingenuous because the future spending caps will necessitate deep cuts in non-defense outlays. The fine print of the White House fact sheets say they simply apply those cuts to everything except defense.

Those calculations estimate Oklahoma could, among other things, expect $720 million less in federal grants, lose at least six air traffic control towers, lose more than 3,000 head start slots and expect lower levels of service for veterans, Social Security and Medicare.

Republicans counter that, with $31 trillion in debt, spending has to be controlled somewhere, somehow, and things like LGBTQ centers and hiking trails named for former First Lady Michelle Obama are good places to start.

It is Biden, they argue, who is being reckless and irresponsible by insisting on a debt limit increase not tied to spending controls.

Asked early in the week about the situation, U.S. Sen. James Lankford told Newsmax: “We’re going to be able to negotiate this out. But right now, it’s the president that’s actually trying to do the big cliffhanger in turning to Republicans and saying, ‘You’re putting us all at risk,’ and that’s just factually not true.”

Beep beep: Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen is trying to shut down a federal rule expected imminently that would require commercial truck of more than 26,000 pounds be equipped with a speed limiter.

“This overreach by the Biden Administration has the potential to negatively impact all facets of the agricultural and trucking industries,” Brecheen said in a press release. “I know from experience driving a semi while hauling equipment, and years spent hauling livestock, that the flow of traffic set by state law is critical for safety instead of an arbitrary one-size-fits-all speed limit imposed by some bureaucrat sitting at his desk in Washington, D.C.”

The idea of speed limiters for large trucks has been around for some time. The idea is that slower trucks are less dangerous trucks.

The trucking industry, though, says speeds 10, 15 and 20 mph below the posted limit are actually more dangerous and turn trucks into slow-moving traffic hazards.

Announcement of the rule is expected next month. No top speed for the limiters has been revealed.

Bang bang: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s response to recent highly publicized shootings was to introduce a national stand-your-ground law with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“States like Oklahoma and Florida recognize that the use of lethal force may be justified to prevent death or serious bodily harm,” Mullin said in a press release. “Every American should have the right to defend himself or herself against a threat to personal safety without the duty to retreat.”

Stand-your-ground laws like Oklahoma’s allow the use of deadly force in response to perceived threats instead of as a last resort, as had previously been the accepted standard and still is in some states.

Some believe stand-your-ground laws deter violent crime, while others believe it encourages unnecessary gunplay and deaths.

On the border: Lankford and Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema advocated substantial pay increases for Border Patrol officers and legislation to fight what they said is the increased use of unmanned surveillance aircraft by human traffickers and drug smugglers to thwart law enforcement.

“We need to call upon the Federal Aviation Administration to make sure we have a strategy in place to combat unmanned aircraft systems that continue to challenge our border security and help the cartels scope out our border,” Lankford said in a press release.

Polar assaults: House Science Committee Chairman Frank Lucas and Ranking Member Zoe Lofgren of California demanded to know more about reports of harassment, stalking and assault at the United States Antarctic Program, which is administered by the private company Leidos.

In a letter to Leidos’ chief executive officer, Lucas and Lofgren say the company told the Science Committee no assaults have occurred at the Antarctic operations while internal documents show that at least one has occurred. The representatives also questioned whether Leidos employees have been fully cooperative with investigators.

Work for food: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas told the Wall Street Journal that the work requirements for food assistance and Medicaid many Republicans want must be carefully thought out.

“If we help encourage people to experience the wonders of work, they’ll be better for it,” Lucas said. “By the same token, I’m not going to take the calories out of the mouth of anyone who needs those calories. It’s a fine line.”

Dots and dashes: Lankford and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are scheduled to appear Sunday on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” … Brecheen endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign to return to the White House. … Lankford and Mullin signed onto Kansas Republican Jerry Moran’s effort to exclude tribal governments from National Labor Relations Board jurisdiction. … Lankford and Mullin also joined the other 47 Republican senators and Democrat Joe Manchin in voting to disapprove the listing of the Lesser Prairie Chicken as a protected species. … Lucas and Energy Subcommittee Chairman Brandon Williams of Texas asked the Department of Energy for an update on the new $27 billion Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which they said has not yet seemed to produced even a report on when it might produce something. … Lankford complained to Secretary of State Antony Blinken about a passport processing backlog that the senator said has grown to 3 million applications.