Cyclists hit the roads of eastern Oklahoma for annual Freewheel tour

Over 300 bicycles will swarm eastern Oklahoma roads this week as cyclists pedal through the region’s unique small towns and promoting cycling tourism in the state.

The 43rd edition of Oklahoma Freewheel is a weeklong bicycle tour across Oklahoma from June 5-11, No Drop Tours’ director and co-owner Trevor Steward said. This year, the tour covers about 426 miles, touching parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.

Cyclists will begin in Idabel and end in Galena, Kansas. Each day concludes in a town where cyclists camp out and can explore local entertainment, landmarks and food, Steward said.

Host towns will include Idabel; Broken Bow; Mena, Arkansas; Poteau; Vian; Tahlequah; Grove and Galena.

“This is something where it's great for the state of Oklahoma and promoting the state being a healthy state. We’re usually not ranked very high in health,” Steward said. “We have people from 12-13 years old all the way up to 90 riding their bikes across the state. Skinny, fat, man, woman, boy, girl, it doesn't matter.”

Steward said while the majority of Freewheel’s participants are from Oklahoma, cyclists will come from over 20 different states this year.

Each day, cyclists will wear a themed jersey such as college jerseys, state jerseys and team jerseys, Steward said. He said the jerseys allow people to display where they’re from and gives participants something to look forward to.

Steward is asking drivers to share the road with the cyclists and be patient. He said the tour has a huge economic impact on Oklahoma with the cyclists spending time and money in each town.

“It brings a lot of money to the state of Oklahoma in these small, little towns,” Steward said. “Some of these towns, we’ll come in and we'll eat all the food they got. That’s our biggest economic impact for these towns.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.