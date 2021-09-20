Cyclist critically injured in collision with car along Yale Avenue

A cyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car along Yale Avenue early Monday, Tulsa Police reported.

The collision occurred about 6:20 a.m. as the cyclist was pedaling west across the avenue between 41st and 51st streets. The sun had not yet risen, and the cyclist did not have any lights affixed to his bike, police said in a news release.

The car was traveling north on Yale in the center lane at or near the speed limit and its driver "was unable to avoid hitting (the cyclist)," police reported.

The cyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the release, but he was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries.

Police do not plan to charge or cite the driver.

