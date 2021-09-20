 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cyclist critically injured in collision with car along Yale Avenue
0 Comments

Cyclist critically injured in collision with car along Yale Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cyclistcrash.JPG

Tulsa Police reported the crash occurred in the 4500 block of South Yale Avenue. 

 Google Maps

A cyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car along Yale Avenue early Monday, Tulsa Police reported. 

The collision occurred about 6:20 a.m. as the cyclist was pedaling west across the avenue between 41st and 51st streets. The sun had not yet risen, and the cyclist did not have any lights affixed to his bike, police said in a news release.

The car was traveling north on Yale in the center lane at or near the speed limit and its driver "was unable to avoid hitting (the cyclist)," police reported. 

The cyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the release, but he was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries. 

Police do not plan to charge or cite the driver. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News