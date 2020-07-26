A Cushing man died Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Interstate 44 in east Tulsa.
Charles Radford, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Radford was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson east on the interstate when he attempted to change lanes near 177th East Avenue and the motorcycle struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the report. The motorcycle then struck a concrete barrier, the OHP reported.
The collision occurred about a mile west of the Catoosa city limits, according to the report.
The Jeep's driver and passenger were not injured, troopers said.
Radford reportedly was not wearing a helmet. Troopers attributed the collision to an unsafe lane change.