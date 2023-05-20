No matter what, Samantha Bolt was going to wear her black stole at commencement.

Bolt graduated Wednesday night from Edison Preparatory wearing an embroidered stole from her tribe, the Shawnee-based Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

“Nobody said anything about it,” she said. “I actually got several compliments about it.”

Along with several suburban districts, Tulsa Public Schools has a dress code in place for graduation that includes caveats for Bolt and other students who want to incorporate additional elements from their cultural or religious background.

TPS’ current policy requests seniors give at least 10 days’ notice to their school’s principal if they plan on adding stoles, cords, tassels, eagle feathers, beadwork or other items to their cap and gown. Students are asked to provide a description or photograph of what they intend to wear.

However, in an effort to provide more uniform guidance districtwide, a spokeswoman said that the district’s Language and Cultural Services Department is in the process of developing a form to be used by seniors across all of TPS’ secondary sites. Once in place, those requests would be vetted at the district level rather than by campus leaders.

With enforcement levels varying among schools, figures were not available as to how many requests were submitted this year by TPS seniors.

At the encouragement of a resource adviser from TPS’ Indian Education Department, Bolt did submit a written request in advance to be allowed to wear the stole at graduation. She never got a response but said that no one raised any objections when she showed up wearing it to Wednesday night’s ceremony.

“I just wore it,” Bolt said. “I knew that even if they denied it, I was prepared to have a conversation about it and try to come to some kind of agreement about it because it was very important for me to wear it.”

Meanwhile, as of Friday morning, more than 80 Broken Arrow seniors have requested a dress code exemption to wear something representing their religion or cultural heritage at Tuesday night’s graduation ceremony.

Tribal regalia requests are subject to vetting by BAPS’ Indian Education Department, while all other requests have to be reviewed by the student’s principal. As per a district spokeswoman, that process can take anywhere from a few days to a week depending on a host of factors, including the availability of the administrator responsible for considering the request.

Broken Arrow Public Schools is currently facing a civil lawsuit in Tulsa County District Court from Lena’ Black, an Otoe-Missouria and Osage graduate, after two district employees attempted to physically remove an eagle feather plume from her mortarboard at Broken Arrow High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony.

Along with damaging the plume, the confrontation triggered an anxiety attack for Black that ultimately caused her to leave the ceremony.

Similar to Broken Arrow, Union seniors are also asked to fill out a form in advance if they if they are going to add something to the standard cap and gown, such as beadwork, an eagle feather or a stole representing their cultural background.

Just nine seniors filled out the form prior to Union’s graduation Saturday morning, including two requests from Indigenous seniors. According to a district representative, all nine requests were approved.

Meanwhile, for Bolt, the opportunity to incorporate a nod to her cultural heritage Wednesday made a special night even more important.

“Not only was it a moment of pride to be able to represent Indigenous culture, but even more specifically to be able to represent my tribe because a lot of people like to group us together as one big entity,” Bolt said. “Each tribe has a distinct language, distinct culture, distinct dress and mythology. It made me extremely proud to be Potawatomi in that moment.”

