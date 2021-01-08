Cuban Revolution anniversary brings back memories for Owasso woman

Just 12 years old when her family arrived in Cuba, Jane Bodden was a little too young to understand what was happening there politically.
But she knew the sound of guns when she heard them.
“We had seen John Wayne movies,” she said. “Of course, in those movies, it was bloodless. People were shot and they fell. There was no blood.”
It’s been more than 60 years, but Bodden can still see the flashes and hear the gunfire coming from the mountains outside Santiago, Cuba, where she lived briefly.
Although she had no way of knowing it at the time, she said, she was witnessing the early stages of a revolution.
“Things were brewing,” she said.
That time in her life has been back on the Owasso resident’s mind this week, with Friday marking the anniversary of Fidel Castro’s 1959 arrival in Havana, the culminating stroke of the Cuban Revolution.
By that time, she and her family — who’d been living in Cuba for her dad’s work — had returned to the safety of Port Arthur, Texas, she said.
But along with her, Bodden had brought enough memories of Cuba to last a lifetime.
And she got to add a few more to them in an unexpected return a few years ago.
Bodden, formerly Jane Hurst, was introduced to Cuba in 1957, she said, when her father, part of a team of supervisors from Texaco, was sent there to open a refinery in Santiago.
The family lived in a hotel for a while, waiting as a home was built for them, she said.
In Santiago, Bodden and her brother made friends with the other supervisors’ kids.
“We were given a lot of freedom,” she said, adding that they could come and go pretty much as they pleased.
Taking advantage of it, they explored their new home inside out.
Among the sights she remembers most, along with San Juan Hill and the home where Desi Arnaz grew up, were the beautiful Sierra Maestra mountains, which came almost up to her doorstep in Santiago.
It was in those mountains, where Castro and a small band of comrades had taken refuge, that the Cuban Revolution had its official beginnings.
Those first guns that Bodden saw and heard were just a few hundred yards from her neighborhood and signaled that the fight was heating up as Castro’s rebels engaged with the forces of dictator Fulgencio Batista.
The family was never in any immediate danger, she said.
But her dad would soon have problems at the refinery, where guerillas came and tore down the fences.
One day, Bodden and her brother were told to start packing. Their stay in Cuba was over.
“My parents’ story was that school was starting back in Port Arthur and we needed to be there,” she said.
It was their way, she believes, of shielding them from the truth — that Cuba was no longer safe.
Her dad stayed behind to continue his work.
“That was hard for my mother,” Bodden said. “They had never been apart.”
Her father remained for a few months, finally abandoning the refinery when Castro’s forces gained control in Santiago.
Although her time there had been cut short, Bodden never forgot Cuba.
She imagined that she probably would never go back. But in 2016, when U.S. relations with the communist nation began thawing and direct flights resumed, she and her husband, Henry Bodden, booked a trip.
It was an emotional experience for her.
At stops in Santiago and other towns she’d been to, “I just melted” when I saw the town squares, which brought back so many memories.
“Our tour guide said he had a fun time just watching me,” she said. “He said he could tell I’d been there.”
Because her parents never really talked about their time in Cuba, there was still a lot Bodden didn’t know. The return trip allowed her to fill in some gaps.
Better than all the places, though, was the chance to see the people themselves.
“I always loved the Cuban people,” she said.
