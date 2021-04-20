Crowning achievement: Tulsa's River Spirit to host Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants in November

Miss USA, previously owned by Donald Trump, has put on pageants each year since 1952. The event has been in various cities for the past five decades, most recently hosted by Memphis, Tennessee, in 2020.

“The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organization celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds from across the United States,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This organization empowers women to reach their goals through building self-confidence and creating opportunities for success.

“We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in Tulsa. I want to thank Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and his team at River Spirit Casino Resort for their successful recruitment of this prestigious event.”

Miss USA competitions air as live specials and consistently rank among the highest watched programming in the world. In addition to the contestants, the pageants attract celebrities, influencers and female industry-changers participating as hosts, judges, panelists and musical talent.