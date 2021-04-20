Crowning achievement: Tulsa's River Spirit to host Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants in November

River Spirit Casino Resort has been selected to host a premier national event, announced Tuesday morning as the site of this year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.
“At the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, we anticipated that if we built River Spirit Casino Resort to the highest caliber possible, prominent events such as the Miss USA Organization would be attracted to River Spirit,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “Today’s announcement is a testament to those ambitious efforts and our ability to compete in the national arena for high-profile events.”
The pageants will occur in Tulsa during the week of Thanksgiving on Nov. 22-29, culminating with final competitions in the Paradise Cove Theater. Featuring more than 100 contestants, the annual event attracts about 3,000 attendees.
“From our initial visit, we were impressed by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s vision to build an exceptional entertainment venue that rivals resorts found throughout the United States,” said Crystle Stewart, Miss USA Organization president. “River Spirit Casino Resort offers a unique visitor experience in a beautiful, tropical setting with all of the deluxe amenities enjoyed by our contestants.
“The onsite Paradise Cove Theater is impressive and large enough to accommodate our production size while also feeling intimate to the families, friends and fans cheering on their favorite contestant.”
Miss USA, previously owned by Donald Trump, has put on pageants each year since 1952. The event has been in various cities for the past five decades, most recently hosted by Memphis, Tennessee, in 2020.
“The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organization celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds from across the United States,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This organization empowers women to reach their goals through building self-confidence and creating opportunities for success.
“We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in Tulsa. I want to thank Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and his team at River Spirit Casino Resort for their successful recruitment of this prestigious event.”
Miss USA competitions air as live specials and consistently rank among the highest watched programming in the world. In addition to the contestants, the pageants attract celebrities, influencers and female industry-changers participating as hosts, judges, panelists and musical talent.
“The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will bring hundreds of contestants, and more importantly, will bring thousands of visitors to our city — some for the very first time,” said Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “As the travel industry continues its road to recovery this year, our partners at River Spirit bringing in first-class events like this will give our region the economic boost it needs.”