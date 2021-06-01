Crowds turn out in hopes of witnessing historic presidential visit

Matthews held her cell phone close up to one ear so she could hear Biden’s every word, as her adult daughter Jennifer Matthews held her own phone in the palm of her hands so they could both see him speak.

“The fact that the President of the United States showed up — it’s important,” said Erma Matthews. “It’s what we’ve always known in our community, but now the whole world knows.”

Media crews and other spectators began gathering along Greenwood Avenue about 10 a.m.

Latesha Edwards’ life-size cutout of President Biden was the next-best-thing for the patient group gathered in front of and along both sides of Vernon AME Church.

“We like the fact that he is wanting to be president for everyone and not just one certain base or group of people,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ husband, Billy Edwards, is a Biden fan as well.

“He seems to be in touch with those of us who are not as fortunate in our country right now,” Billy Edwards said. “That’s very important to understand that everybody is not doing well all the time.”

Up the street a hundred feet, Oologah resident Elizabeth Brewer was not as enamored with the president.