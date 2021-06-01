Crowds turn out in hopes of glimpsing president

A growing crowd of media, local officials and casual spectators began gathering along Greenwood Avenue on Tuesday morning hoping to catch a glimpse of President Biden.

The president is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon at the Greenwood Cultural Center to commemorate the 100 anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Brian McClain, 24, made the trip from Washington, D.C., to be part of the centennial commemoration.

“There was just something compelling knowing this was the centennial,” McClain said. “... Mostly I wanted to pay my respects and just kind of contemplate the loss here and the hope I see the community striving for.”

McClain was among hundreds of spectators and media members who began gathering across the street from the Greenwood Cultural Center at about 10 a.m.

McClain said he first became aware of the Race Massacre when he saw “Watchman.”

“This feels really tied into the current understanding of American history and American culture and remembering where we’ve been in order to go somewhere better,” McClain said.

Latesha Edwards’ life-size cutout of President Biden was the next-best-thing for the patient group gathered near Vernon AME Church.