Crowded church concert illustrates why Tulsa mayor says reducing capacity for events is being discussed

A city spokeswoman said the city couldn't confirm whether the concert actually had more than 500 people in attendance.

“The city was not aware of the concert event until after it occurred. ... Mayor Bynum has talked to Victory leadership today about these events and how it takes the entire community to prevent the further spread of this virus,” city spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said Thursday.

THD Executive Director Bruce Dart said adherence to a proper safety plan can prevent infections from spreading.

Dart said his office has been in communication this week with event organizers for Winterfest, which is slated to begin Saturday, and the BMX Grand Nationals, set for Nov. 26-29.

"We're letting them know that, 'Your safety plan looks good, but we're paying attention to the data and what the environment's telling us,'" Dart said. "And if the data and environment are telling us that we need to pivot and rethink even having this event, that's something we need to do."

Bynum said his response to the Victory Tulsa videos was frustration for the health care workers who are struggling and then see people disregarding the most simple precautions that can be taken to save lives.