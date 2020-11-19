Crowded church concert demonstrates limitations of city's current COVID-19 rules, mayor says

After videos of a crowded church concert Tuesday went viral, the mayor said the event illustrates a need to revise rules established to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor G.T. Bynum in a news conference Thursday said he had heard many people express safety concerns about Victory Church hosting the worship band Bethel. Videos posted to social media show a crowded auditorium of unmasked worshippers singing and jumping around to live music.

After seeing the viral videos, Bynum said he visited with church leadership, who told him that they had a safety plan in place to block off every other row and to ask people to wear masks.

"They had a safety plan, and yet you see the pictures on social media of what occurred at that event," Bynum said. "That clearly to me demonstrates the limitations of the rules we have right now and the need to amend them."

Any event of greater than 500 people in the city must develop a safety plan that is approved by the Tulsa Health Department. Bynum said the City Council will meet next week and likely consider "multiple ordinances," which could include a cap on event sizes or penalties for not adhering to the mask order.